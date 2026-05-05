Notice Other Tables Getting Served Before You? There's A Good Reason For That

If you dine out often, chances are you've had a bad experience or two. From long wait times to disappointing food, there's a lot that can go wrong in the refined dance that is restaurant service. One thing that can really irk restaurant guests is seeing other tables served before them, but that irritation can likely be resolved with a little perspective.

For anyone who hasn't worked in restaurants, it might seem most logical to serve tables in the order that they are seated, and that's not necessarily incorrect. But, as someone with over a decade of experience in the restaurant industry, I can tell you it's not nearly that simple. Generally, your server should be first touching each table in the order that they are seated. That means that introductions and drink orders should happen in this order for the most part. After the drinks are ordered and delivered is when things begin to separate out a bit. The number one thing that will determine the order in which tables are served is the dishes that is ordered. The kitchen is going to be the primary influence on the order of things at this stage of the meal. For example, the table that got sat 20-minutes after you might get their appetizers first because they ordered salads whereas you ordered something more complex or with a longer cook time. Ultimately, restaurants are not serving guests with in-order turns in mind. Instead, your service order will depend more on things like the cook times of dishes, amount of food ordered, and whether you're ordering a la carte or from a prix fixe tasting menu.