Notice Other Tables Getting Served Before You? There's A Good Reason For That
If you dine out often, chances are you've had a bad experience or two. From long wait times to disappointing food, there's a lot that can go wrong in the refined dance that is restaurant service. One thing that can really irk restaurant guests is seeing other tables served before them, but that irritation can likely be resolved with a little perspective.
For anyone who hasn't worked in restaurants, it might seem most logical to serve tables in the order that they are seated, and that's not necessarily incorrect. But, as someone with over a decade of experience in the restaurant industry, I can tell you it's not nearly that simple. Generally, your server should be first touching each table in the order that they are seated. That means that introductions and drink orders should happen in this order for the most part. After the drinks are ordered and delivered is when things begin to separate out a bit. The number one thing that will determine the order in which tables are served is the dishes that is ordered. The kitchen is going to be the primary influence on the order of things at this stage of the meal. For example, the table that got sat 20-minutes after you might get their appetizers first because they ordered salads whereas you ordered something more complex or with a longer cook time. Ultimately, restaurants are not serving guests with in-order turns in mind. Instead, your service order will depend more on things like the cook times of dishes, amount of food ordered, and whether you're ordering a la carte or from a prix fixe tasting menu.
Other things can determine the order of service at a restaurant, too
Being a server means making thousands of micro-decisions that impact the service flow of everyone in your section. Juggling the needs of dozens of people at once while on a time crunch is incredibly difficult and takes great skill and finesse. There are other decisions made by your server that can affect the order in which guests at a restaurant are served and has nothing to do with cook time.
In general, servers are prioritizing two things during their shifts: guest experience and table turn time. Guest experience is the heart of any kind of hospitality industry. Table turn time is how both the restaurant and the server makes money, and their job is to find a balance between the two. That means that a table who is upset because their drinks took a while might get their appetizers before the more content tables around them, even if they were the last to be seated. This helps appease the upset table and hopefully turn their experience around as quickly as possible. It's moves like this that can change the order in which tables get served but are ultimately preserving the guest experience and overall flow of the entire restaurant. So, next time you feel like you're being served out of turn, pause and think about the many variables your server is balancing at any given moment. Sit back, enjoy your meal, and trust the service staff to take care of you.