Should You Be Unplugging Your Oven When You're Not Using It?

Many have a mental checklist that separates leaving home from moving forward with the day. For some, the stove and oven are often on the list, and it's not irrational. Ovens are one of the main appliances that can generate serious heat or flame — and human error can have real consequences. That low-level mental vigilance is how our brains keep us safe, but they also have a tendency to spiral into questions that seem reasonable but aren't actually helpful. Wondering if the oven should be unplugged entirely when it's not in use is one of those.

In most homes, the answer is no; the oven basically never needs to be unplugged. Among other large household appliances like fridges, dishwashers, and washing machines, ovens are not designed like small countertop appliances that you plug in and out as needed. Electric ovens are often connected through heavy-duty outlets or hardwired directly into the home electrical system, while gas ovens are tied into a fixed supply line. Ovens don't meaningfully draw power when they're off, and unplugging them isn't part of their intended, normal operation.

In fact, trying to regularly disconnect and reconnect an oven can do more harm than good, loosen cords and stress connections, and create instability in a system that's meant to stay put. The instinct to shut everything down safely is understandable, but ovens are built with that assumption in mind.