Never Plug These Kitchen Appliances Into Power Strips

If you have an older home, your kitchen may not have as many electrical outlets as you need. Even in modern homes, some outlets may be in awkward places that are hard to reach. It may be tempting to use a power strip to increase the number of kitchen appliances you can use, but doing so could end up being dangerous. Most power strips are designed to handle a low load from small appliances like cell phone chargers, computers, and televisions. Plugging in a high-wattage appliance – or multiple — may cause the power strip to overheat. This is a major fire hazard, but could also cause electrocution.

High-powered appliances like refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, garbage disposals, microwaves, toaster ovens, and electric ovens should be plugged directly into the wall. Anything that requires a lot of power to operate or has a motor or heating element should have its own dedicated wall outlet, including blenders, electric kettles, and coffee makers. In addition to the risk of fire or electrocution, using a power strip for these appliances can overload your electrical system, leading to tripped breakers and power outages. If you aren't home when this happens, you may come back to spoiled food or damaged appliances.

If you're not sure if you can use a power strip for your kitchen appliances, the best thing to do is read the manual. Each appliance's manual will give you guidance on how to safely set up, plug in, use, and maintain it. Following these instructions is a crucial element of home kitchen safety and fire prevention, and is a tip that will make your kitchen appliances last way longer.