This $1.25 Dollar Tree Find Brings Just The Right Elegance To Your Outdoor Dining Table

Few things are better than a leisurely dinner al fresco when the weather warms up. Whether it's a family dinner on a Tuesday or a more formal affair, an outdoor setting provides much of its own magic — people are just happy to be out in the open with a cool breeze and the relaxing dusk-to-dark sky.

But naturally, you want to bring a bit of your own atmosphere to the table. As the night wears on and it does indeed become darker, you need some light. You also want to style the dining space with personalized flair for every day, and when you entertain, you want to heighten the evening's aesthetic value. This might sound dreamy, but also ... pricey. Decor can be a splurge, and you may wonder if it's too risky to invest in something that's going to be outside and could get damaged. Happily, there's a solution to lighting and decor that only costs $1.25. It's one of the essential items for spring at Dollar Tree.

We're talking about the Luminessence Metallic LED Votive Candles. These are small but not tiny candles, about 5 inches tall, and they come in silver and gold with a modern abstract pattern. They last for 120 cumulative hours; when that's over, you can purchase another or change the batteries. Because they're switch-operated, these candles boast the benefit of safety. And because they're cheap, they're easy to use, swap out, and stock up on for more dramatic decor.