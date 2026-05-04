This $1.25 Dollar Tree Find Brings Just The Right Elegance To Your Outdoor Dining Table
Few things are better than a leisurely dinner al fresco when the weather warms up. Whether it's a family dinner on a Tuesday or a more formal affair, an outdoor setting provides much of its own magic — people are just happy to be out in the open with a cool breeze and the relaxing dusk-to-dark sky.
But naturally, you want to bring a bit of your own atmosphere to the table. As the night wears on and it does indeed become darker, you need some light. You also want to style the dining space with personalized flair for every day, and when you entertain, you want to heighten the evening's aesthetic value. This might sound dreamy, but also ... pricey. Decor can be a splurge, and you may wonder if it's too risky to invest in something that's going to be outside and could get damaged. Happily, there's a solution to lighting and decor that only costs $1.25. It's one of the essential items for spring at Dollar Tree.
We're talking about the Luminessence Metallic LED Votive Candles. These are small but not tiny candles, about 5 inches tall, and they come in silver and gold with a modern abstract pattern. They last for 120 cumulative hours; when that's over, you can purchase another or change the batteries. Because they're switch-operated, these candles boast the benefit of safety. And because they're cheap, they're easy to use, swap out, and stock up on for more dramatic decor.
How to decorate with Dollar Tree's metallic votives
In stores, these candles are $1.25 each, so you can buy as few or as many as you need. Add a pop of light in a corner or to a centerpiece with one, adequately light a patio table with two or three, or create a stunning space with a larger number dotted throughout your yard's dining area. If you shop online, you must buy in bulk — but you get an impressive 18 for under $22.50. You could illuminate a beautiful backdrop with that many, or simply have a strong reserve for when one dies.
When you're planning to host an outdoor dinner party, these candles are a chic and affordable must. You really can't both light and decorate your al fresco space for less money or less stress. They'll also elevate the ambiance even for everyday dinners. "It's really pretty in the dark and to be honest looks like [an] expensive candle," raved a Dollar Tree shopper in an online review.
If you're crafty, you could also build out centerpieces and other decor with these votives, especially if you're hosting a more formal event. You can even keep this project cheap by looking to other must-have spring decor items from Dollar Tree. Place them in stemmed candle holders for glamour, in lanterns for farmhouse chic, or on pedestals for artful appeal. Create tableaus with these candles and bud vases, and place them on silver trays.