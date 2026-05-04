This 60-Second Trick Makes Air Fryer Steak 10X Better

Sometimes, it seems loving steak also means arguing about steak — what cut is best, how rare it should be, what condiments or marinades will bring out their its potential, and of course, which cooking method is superior. You will find passionate advocates of the grill, pan-frying, and more recently, the air fryer. For those who do employ the air fryer, best results can be achieved by finishing your steak with a quick reverse sear in the pan.

Speaking to Tasting Table about the best ways to air-fry steak, air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," Clare Andrews says you can achieve "the best of both worlds" by air frying your steak to just below your target temperature and removing it before cooking is complete. Then, Andrews advises, "finish it in a very hot pan for 30 to 60 seconds per side." This is a technique known as a reverse sear, which pre-dates the rise in popularity of air-fryers, and has been attributed to the increased focus on precision cooking methods like sous vide.

Sous vide — in which meat is vacuum-sealed and cooked via immersion in a heated water bath — will yield a steak cooked evenly throughout, and the convection heating of an air fryer will render a similar result. However, sous vide does not produce the prized flavors and textures that can only come about through caramelization and the Maillard reaction, the scientific term for what happens to a steak exposed to direct high heat. Finishing your air-fried steak in the pan, Andrews explains, "adds the crust that air fryers sometimes struggle to achieve."