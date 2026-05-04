This 60-Second Trick Makes Air Fryer Steak 10X Better
Sometimes, it seems loving steak also means arguing about steak — what cut is best, how rare it should be, what condiments or marinades will bring out their its potential, and of course, which cooking method is superior. You will find passionate advocates of the grill, pan-frying, and more recently, the air fryer. For those who do employ the air fryer, best results can be achieved by finishing your steak with a quick reverse sear in the pan.
Speaking to Tasting Table about the best ways to air-fry steak, air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," Clare Andrews says you can achieve "the best of both worlds" by air frying your steak to just below your target temperature and removing it before cooking is complete. Then, Andrews advises, "finish it in a very hot pan for 30 to 60 seconds per side." This is a technique known as a reverse sear, which pre-dates the rise in popularity of air-fryers, and has been attributed to the increased focus on precision cooking methods like sous vide.
Sous vide — in which meat is vacuum-sealed and cooked via immersion in a heated water bath — will yield a steak cooked evenly throughout, and the convection heating of an air fryer will render a similar result. However, sous vide does not produce the prized flavors and textures that can only come about through caramelization and the Maillard reaction, the scientific term for what happens to a steak exposed to direct high heat. Finishing your air-fried steak in the pan, Andrews explains, "adds the crust that air fryers sometimes struggle to achieve."
How to get the best results from a reverse sear
If the thought of adding a second stage to the cooking process sounds intimidating, don't worry — it's an easy technique which won't take you more than a minute. However, there are a few things to bear in mind. Since your meat will cook more evenly at a lower temperature, remember this when choosing the setting on your air fryer, particularly if you are dealing with thick-cut steak. For the greatest level of control, consider investing in a good quality meat thermometer that will give you an instant reading.
After removing your steak from the air fryer, prep a pan or skillet (cast iron, preferably) with some oil with a high smoke point, such as canola, given the high heat you'll be cooking at (though there is nothing stopping you from finishing the steak with a decadent dollop of butter at the end — in fact, we would encourage it). When following Andrews' instructions, you may wish to employ that essential kitchen tool a chef's press, so that the rich, dark, deliciously crusted texture on the steak's exterior is as even as the level of doneness of the steak's interior. Once your sear is complete, no matter how tempting it looks, allow your steak to rest for a few minutes to ensure maximum juiciness, and perhaps use this time to put the finishing touches on any side dishes you prefer to accompany your steak.