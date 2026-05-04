The Popular Pizza Chain You Might Be Able To Snag A Slice From At Walmart
Have you ever walked around a grocery store absolutely starving, and then accidentally come home with more items than you need? It's a universal problem, one that's usually blamed on our eyes being bigger than our stomachs; but the easy solution would be to eat before grocery shopping, right? If you happen to be shopping at Walmart, that's usually an easy task to accomplish, given the various fast food chains that have called the retailer home across the country. You're not stuck with just McDonald's or Subway, though. Some Walmart stores actually have a Domino's storefront inside, too.
There are several Walmart locations peppered around the U.S. where you might be able to grab a Domino's cheese pie and a side of Parmesan Bread Bites. Locations in Atwater, California; Camden, Delaware; and Huntington, Indiana are just a few of the spots where you can get a full load of groceries accomplished and come home with an extra-large pepperoni pizza that's fresh out of the oven. A user on Reddit claimed that the first Domino's inside a Walmart opened in Cullman, Alabama; but no official reports confirm this, even if the location is still open as of today.
Domino's in Walmart is rare, but not unheard of
From what we can dig up on the internet, most Domino's locations inside of a Walmart appear to be both carry-out and dine-in, with some locations featuring small seating areas in the hustle and bustle of the busy retailer. The menu for these Walmart-based locations also seems to be the same as any other independent Domino's location, offering the standard array of pizzas, appetizers, and wings — here are all of Domino's wings flavors, ranked from worst to best. Similar to any other pizza place, some of these Domino's locations also appear to offer delivery (occasionally, limited to carside) as an option.
Walmart supposedly engages in partnerships with chains (both local and national) as a way to increase its sales and bring more customers in the door. In recent years, despite other pizza chains falling behind in sales, Domino's has continued to grow, earning its spot as America's number-one pizza chain in terms of sales. The symbiotic relationship between Domino's and Walmart is just one of many for the big-name grocery retailer, but it's certainly one that seems to prove beneficial to both.