The Specialty Drink You'll Find Cheaper At Dollar Tree Than The Grocery Store

If you haven't been taking advantage of the affordable food, snacks, and drinks at your local Dollar Tree, you've been missing out on some major savings. The discount chain isn't only useful for its party and craft supplies, cookware and bakeware, and household essentials. It also carries hundreds of name-brand food items that are often significantly less expensive than grocery stores, especially when you order in bulk from Dollar Tree. One specialty drink that you can get for a great price is Boost Protein shakes.

An eight-ounce bottle of Boost Protein is just $1.25 at the Dollar Tree, or six for $7.50. At Walmart, a six-pack of shakes is $10.48. If you buy these drinks in bulk on the Dollar Tree website, you can save even more money. Buying 24 shakes will only run you $30, while Walmart and Amazon sell the exact same quantity for $34.98. At Kroger, you'll have to shell out between $9.99 and $10.99 for six bottles, and Target sells 12-packs for $19.99 or $39.98 for 24 drinks.

Anyone who regularly consumes protein drinks knows how pricey they can be. Whether you're buying them for health reasons, post-workout refueling, or just because you like the taste, you may go through one or two a day. Buying pricey brands like Premier Protein shakes can end up costing upwards of $30 to $60 a month. By contrast, opting instead for Boost Protein from the Dollar Store could save you $3 to $5 each visit.