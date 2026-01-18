How To Order Food In Bulk From Dollar Tree
If you're looking for ways to save money on groceries, buying food in bulk can be a wise economic decision. You might not think of Dollar Tree as the go-to place for bulk food, but it's actually a great solution for anyone who doesn't have a Costco or Sam's Club membership. While you can't place bulk orders or buy large quantities of items at individual Dollar Tree stores, you can actually place bulk orders via the website and either have them shipped to your home or your closest local store. While not all items are the best value when compared to the prices at other budget-friendly stores like Walmart, if you are a savvy shopper you can find ways to save money on shelf-stable foods you eat regularly.
Ordering in bulk is very simple. Just visit DollarTree.com and navigate to the food section of the website. There you will find the different categories of items they offer, ranging from food and snacks to drinks and candy. When you click on a specific item, you will see its price per container, as well as the quantities you can buy in bulk and their cost. For instance, you can purchase a 12-pack of 10-ounce jars of peanut butter for $18. If the item is available for in-store pickup, you can select your store and the items will ship there for free, typically arriving within two weeks. You can also have bulk orders shipped to your home, and they will arrive within seven to 10 days. When you're ready to checkout, you can pay via debit or credit card, Dollar Tree gift card, or PayPal credit.
The best items to buy in bulk from Dollar Tree
If you're trying to save money, you should compare prices between the Dollar Tree, Kroger, Walmart, and any other affordable grocery stores in your area. Dollar Tree doesn't issue its own store coupons or accept manufacturer coupons online, so you may save more by purchasing certain items at a traditional grocery store. It's also important to note that while Dollar Tree accepts EBT for in-store food purchases, you cannot use this method for bulk orders placed on their website.
That said, there are plenty of hidden gems at Dollar Tree that you shouldn't overlook if you're shopping in bulk. Stick to buying shelf-stable foods that will keep for a while so that you'll have time to use them before they go bad. This includes spices, condiments, baking mixes, cereal, canned food, rice and pasta, and packaged dinners. Before buying, make sure the item can be shipped, and calculate its per-item price so that you can compare it to a comparable offer at a grocery store.
Per unit price is an overlooked detail that matters more than the size of the product. For instance, a 24-pack of 8-ounce bottles of chocolate Boost Protein shakes is $30 at Dollar Tree, meaning they are $1.25 a bottle. A 24-pack of the same product is $34.98 at Walmart, or about $1.46 per bottle. There are some foods you should think twice about buying in bulk at Dollar Tree, however. While you can purchase 48 cans of Bumble Bee chunk light tuna in water for $60, or $1.25 per can, that might be more than you want to spend if you don't eat tuna that often.