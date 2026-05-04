The Best Way To Mix A Powdered Drink Is The Opposite Of What You Probably Do

Whether you're mixing up a glass of powdered lemonade or preparing a hydrating electrolyte drink, a truly human pain is watching clumps of powder swirling around your glass, refusing to dissolve. You've tried putting the water in first — and a layer of powder stubbornly tops the glass. You've put the powder in first — which holds its ground, clinging to the bottom of the glass as you stir. But fear not, weary reader, there is a solution (pun intended). By first combining your powder with a smaller proportion of water and mixing that into a slurry or paste, the two ingredients come together more smoothly.

Powder and water struggle to mix for a few reasons. Firstly, as particles hydrate on the surface of clumps as they form while stirring, they can create a semi-hydrated gel interface, which saturates the outer layer and prevents powder on the inside of the clumps from accessing water. The size of particles also contribute to clumping, as finer particles form lumps more easily, because there are smaller microscopic gaps between each particle in which air can get trapped, and the particles themselves can become compacted. This means your favorite powdered drink can quickly become a marathon stirring exercise. By first adding a small amount of water to the glass — a few ounces or so — then adding your powder and vigorously stirring that into a slurry before adding the remaining water, you can prevent some of these processes from occurring.