The Pepper Mistake You Might Be Making When Seasoning Burgers

The only thing better than a burger fresh off the grill is a burger that's been seasoned at home. Taking charge of the spices, seasonings, and overall flavor of your burgers makes a huge impact you'll certainly notice. You should absolutely get creative with your seasoning blend and techniques, but there are a few rules you'll want to follow to avoid making basic seasoning mistakes. One such rule has to do with the two most popular seasonings out there: salt and pepper. While you'll want to salt your patties before they hit the grill or the stove, you should avoid cracking black pepper over the top. Instead, wait to pepper them until they're done cooking. Otherwise, you might end up with a bitter-tasting burger.

This tip might sound strange, since salt and pepper tend to go hand-in-hand. However, there's a good reason why you should skip out on the pepper until your burgers have been cooked to your preference. According to butcher Pat LeFrieda, who wrote a guest post on Andrew Zimmern's blog, the pepper becomes a little bitter once you've seared the burgers. This is because when pepper comes in contact with a heat source, the volatile flavors that exist in each peppercorn are released, creating that bitter taste LeFrieda refers to. This same rule applies when you're cooking a steak. To get the most out of your fresh cracked pepper, and to avoid bitterness, you'll want to add it after the steak is done cooking.