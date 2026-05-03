Air Fryer Steak 101: The Best Preheat Temperature For Crispy Crust And Tender Meat Every Time

Some cooks believe that a perfect steak can only be achieved with some fuss — whether it's braving the flames of a grill, waiting hours for the beef to cook sous vide, or heating up a cast iron skillet and setting off your smoke alarm. But if you have an air fryer, you can effortlessly cook steaks with a delicious crust and juicy interior, so long as you use the right temperature. When Tasting Table asked food experts for their best air fryer steak tips, cookbook author Clare Andrews recommended a minimum temp of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Andrews explained that preheating your appliance to a high temperature "jump-starts the cooking process and helps mimic a sear, rather than slowly heating the meat." While you don't always need to preheat your air fryer, getting it hot helps a steak sizzle the second it touches the grate. This is key for a rare to medium-rare doneness, as you need the outside of the beef to cook faster than the inside. If you instead lay the meat in the fryer basket and then start heating it, it will cook through to the core before it starts browning, resulting in a dry, gray puck.

The hotter the air fryer, the quicker the steak starts browning, and since 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the hottest setting for most models, many steak recipes use this temperature. It usually takes five to 10 minutes of preheating to reach this stage. While you wait, you'll want to prep your steak using more tips for an awesome sear.