Air Fryer Steak 101: The Best Preheat Temperature For Crispy Crust And Tender Meat Every Time
Some cooks believe that a perfect steak can only be achieved with some fuss — whether it's braving the flames of a grill, waiting hours for the beef to cook sous vide, or heating up a cast iron skillet and setting off your smoke alarm. But if you have an air fryer, you can effortlessly cook steaks with a delicious crust and juicy interior, so long as you use the right temperature. When Tasting Table asked food experts for their best air fryer steak tips, cookbook author Clare Andrews recommended a minimum temp of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Andrews explained that preheating your appliance to a high temperature "jump-starts the cooking process and helps mimic a sear, rather than slowly heating the meat." While you don't always need to preheat your air fryer, getting it hot helps a steak sizzle the second it touches the grate. This is key for a rare to medium-rare doneness, as you need the outside of the beef to cook faster than the inside. If you instead lay the meat in the fryer basket and then start heating it, it will cook through to the core before it starts browning, resulting in a dry, gray puck.
The hotter the air fryer, the quicker the steak starts browning, and since 400 degrees Fahrenheit is the hottest setting for most models, many steak recipes use this temperature. It usually takes five to 10 minutes of preheating to reach this stage. While you wait, you'll want to prep your steak using more tips for an awesome sear.
More tips to create the best crust on air fryer steak
In addition to preheating your air fryer properly, an effective way to fake a seared steak in the air fryer is to lightly coat the meat in oil. Clare Andrews highly recommended this step, as the fat promotes sizzling while preventing the beef from sticking to the fryer grate, so you don't lose one bit of that beautiful crust. Andrews and other sources also cautioned against crowding your fryer basket. Overloading any cooking vessel with ingredients can make food steam instead of brown, but this is a particularly big mistake with your air fryer, which circulates hot air around food to crisp it up. To make sure that air browns every side of your steaks, leave an inch of space between each cut, or cook steaks one at a time if you have a smaller air fryer.
Lastly, if you own an air fryer rack insert, now is the time to break it out. Racks help air circulate around the steak even better, while lifting it up closer to the heating element on the ceiling of the air fryer chamber. Just check on it frequently to avoid burning the outside. On that note, use a thermometer to test the internal temperature of the meat as it cooks, too. Guides on how long to cook air fryer steak can give you a good time estimate, but blindly relying on a timer can result in charred, dried-out beef, especially since you're cooking it at such a hot temperature.