Exactly How Long To Cook Air Fryer Steak To Get Your Perfect Doneness

There are few things better than a good steak dinner after a hard day's work. But after said day at the office (or whatever that looks like for you), there are few things worse than having to slave over a hot grill. That's the main reason why many resort to other, easier-to-cook proteins on weeknights and save the steak for the weekend. But you're not limited to tough pan-seared beef or a less-than-flavorful baked steak if you really want some red meat on a Tuesday night; just whip out your favorite countertop kitchen appliance. Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, gave us a rundown on how to cook steak perfectly in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit according to your preference for doneness.

According to Buck, if you take your steak rare, six to eight minutes is the golden range; it goes up to eight to 10 for medium-rare; 10 to 12 for medium; 12 to 14 for medium-well; and, following the same pattern, 14 to 16 for well-done. Her top two tips for ensuring tender, juicy steak with a good sear? "Flip the steak halfway through. Allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes after air frying to retain juices," she says.