Exactly How Long To Cook Air Fryer Steak To Get Your Perfect Doneness
There are few things better than a good steak dinner after a hard day's work. But after said day at the office (or whatever that looks like for you), there are few things worse than having to slave over a hot grill. That's the main reason why many resort to other, easier-to-cook proteins on weeknights and save the steak for the weekend. But you're not limited to tough pan-seared beef or a less-than-flavorful baked steak if you really want some red meat on a Tuesday night; just whip out your favorite countertop kitchen appliance. Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at Ninja Test Kitchen, gave us a rundown on how to cook steak perfectly in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit according to your preference for doneness.
According to Buck, if you take your steak rare, six to eight minutes is the golden range; it goes up to eight to 10 for medium-rare; 10 to 12 for medium; 12 to 14 for medium-well; and, following the same pattern, 14 to 16 for well-done. Her top two tips for ensuring tender, juicy steak with a good sear? "Flip the steak halfway through. Allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes after air frying to retain juices," she says.
Preparing your steak for the air fryer
Since steak takes longer to cook on the grill, the cut's subcutaneous fat liquifies with the heat and has time to render off. But with the quick cooking times listed above, this likely won't be the case for air-fried steak. The simple step to take before air frying your steak to ensure you don't end up with tough and chewy bits of fat coating your steak is to chop off any area of fat you can see prior to cooking the meat.
Air fryers turn out crispy food without the need for loads of oil, so you don't necessarily need to oil your steak beforehand. Seasoning the cut of steak, though, is important. Another benefit of cooking meat in the air fryer is that your seasoning will stay on the meat better, resulting in more flavor in the final product. Coat your steak with your favorite dry rub (you can't go wrong with Traeger's Blackened Saskatchewan Rub with Garlic & Signature Spices) or try Gordon Ramsey's Aleppo pepper air fryer steak seasoning, let it sit for a bit, and then follow Buck's cooking instructions above.
If you're in the market for one of these appliances, the Ninja Air Fryer will guarantee the best results for Buck's cooking instructions. This hands-off method allows you to whip up a gourmet meal on any casual weeknight.