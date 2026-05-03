This Old-School Dish From The '60s Gives Burgers A Boxed Mix Twist
As old-school recipes are seeing a resurgence in popularity to help stretch food further, there's a great deal to be said about looking to the past to provide more in the present. Time warp back to the swinging '60s with a groovy burger dish that can't be missed. Looking like massive meatballs and filled with satisfying, savory tastes, burger bundles are a vintage ground beef dish worth bringing back in 2026 and beyond.
The ingredients are simple and accessible, providing a nostalgic '60s vibe that you can easily tweak to suit a more modern palate or enjoy as-is. All you need is ground beef, a herby boxed stuffing mix, evaporated or regular milk, condensed cream of mushroom – or a similarly creamy – soup, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce.
Make the packaged stuffing mix as directed and set aside. Mix up the ground beef and milk, forming the beef into small burger patties, and make an indentation in the center. Add a portion of prepared stuffing into the indentation and cover with a second burger patty to seal it in. Warm a mixture of the soup, ketchup, and sauce on the stovetop and pour it over the burger bundles in an oven-safe dish, baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for between 45 and 50 minutes.
Tips for making your own burger bundles at home
This '60s staple dish combines the heartiness of beef burgers and dairy milk with the comforts of herb-rich stuffing, creamy soup, and just a little zing from the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. On its own, the recipe is perfect for helping a pound of ground beef go even further than a batch of basic burgers, but you can always add your own flair and other ingredients to supplement the meal. For example, burger bundles are a delight when served atop a mountain of mashed potatoes, which you can make from scratch or use your preferred brand of instant mashed potatoes.
The burger casserole would go well with other starches and carbs, including pasta, rice, or bread. Try cutting up and toasting burger buns to use as dippers for the gravy.
You can also add your favorite seasonings to accent the burgers and their overall flavor profile. For example, mix in a bit of hot sauce or white pepper to the gravy to elevate the taste. This will play well with the creamy soup, tomato ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce. When mixing up the milk or evaporated milk and ground beef, add in some dried savory herbs such as thyme, oregano, or sage. This will complement the herbs in the boxed stuffing mix filling. Any way you choose to make burger bundles, this vintage recipe will quickly become a go-to meal.