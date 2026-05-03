This Old-School Dish From The '60s Gives Burgers A Boxed Mix Twist

As old-school recipes are seeing a resurgence in popularity to help stretch food further, there's a great deal to be said about looking to the past to provide more in the present. Time warp back to the swinging '60s with a groovy burger dish that can't be missed. Looking like massive meatballs and filled with satisfying, savory tastes, burger bundles are a vintage ground beef dish worth bringing back in 2026 and beyond.

The ingredients are simple and accessible, providing a nostalgic '60s vibe that you can easily tweak to suit a more modern palate or enjoy as-is. All you need is ground beef, a herby boxed stuffing mix, evaporated or regular milk, condensed cream of mushroom – or a similarly creamy – soup, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce.

Make the packaged stuffing mix as directed and set aside. Mix up the ground beef and milk, forming the beef into small burger patties, and make an indentation in the center. Add a portion of prepared stuffing into the indentation and cover with a second burger patty to seal it in. Warm a mixture of the soup, ketchup, and sauce on the stovetop and pour it over the burger bundles in an oven-safe dish, baking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for between 45 and 50 minutes.