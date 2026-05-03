The Corn Husk Trick That Gives Air Fryer Steak Bonus Flavor And Better Cooking Results

You can make just about anything in an air fryer. Of course, there are limitations. No one wants air fryer eggs, and a basket with holes in it doesn't exactly work for soup or pasta. But when it comes to meats and vegetables, the options are pretty vast — you can even make some killer steaks using an air fryer. If you're not a believer, we have just the trick for you to try.

Tasting Table previously spoke to a range of experts to gather the best tips for cooking steak in the air fryer, and one of the most interesting was to wrap the meat in corn husks. The advice was shared by Chef Thomas Odermatt of Butcher's Bone Broth, who said that the husks can add flavor and ensure the inside of the steak gets "evenly pink and tender."

This is because corn husks act as a natural parchment paper during cooking, locking in moisture and acting as a protective barrier. Cabbage and banana leaves act similarly, and both options can lend steaks a unique added flavor. Ordematt said, "The corn husk and cabbage adds a subtle sweetness to the steak, which is my personal favorite."