The Corn Husk Trick That Gives Air Fryer Steak Bonus Flavor And Better Cooking Results
You can make just about anything in an air fryer. Of course, there are limitations. No one wants air fryer eggs, and a basket with holes in it doesn't exactly work for soup or pasta. But when it comes to meats and vegetables, the options are pretty vast — you can even make some killer steaks using an air fryer. If you're not a believer, we have just the trick for you to try.
Tasting Table previously spoke to a range of experts to gather the best tips for cooking steak in the air fryer, and one of the most interesting was to wrap the meat in corn husks. The advice was shared by Chef Thomas Odermatt of Butcher's Bone Broth, who said that the husks can add flavor and ensure the inside of the steak gets "evenly pink and tender."
This is because corn husks act as a natural parchment paper during cooking, locking in moisture and acting as a protective barrier. Cabbage and banana leaves act similarly, and both options can lend steaks a unique added flavor. Ordematt said, "The corn husk and cabbage adds a subtle sweetness to the steak, which is my personal favorite."
How to cook air fryer steaks in corn husks
Thomas Ordematt, who is a trained butcher and chef, told Tasting Table that he likes to air fry his steaks inside the husks on a high setting. He said, "I recommend wrapping the steak in corn husk or cabbage leaves, and cooking it at a high heat, such as 400 degrees [Fahrenheit], for 10 to 14 minutes, depending on the size."
If you're using fresh husks, just wrap one or two around your steak until you create a parcel. If using dried husks, you'll need to soak them in warm water first to soften. Just make sure they're clean before using. If you have extra husks leftover, you can also use them to make tamales de rajas or steamed fish. You can also put corn husks to use in your garden.
If you're not using husks or cabbage leaves for your air fryer steak, try not to use a sugary marinade or any coating with a high smoke point to avoid burning. You also want to make sure there's enough room in the basket and that you're flipping the meat halfway through cooking. You'll be an air fryer convert in no time.