Tips For Better Mother's Day Brunch Drinks, According To Moët & Chandon
Whether you're one to always outdo yourself at every holiday gathering or you're more the type to promise yourself you'll get your act together and do better next year, Mother's Day is one to get right. Of course, giving the perfect gift or spoiling Mom with the most decadent chocolates is a given, but if you're looking to level up the occasion with an elegant Mother's Day brunch, we have you covered.
The best brunches serve the best drinks, and nothing less will do for Mother's Day cocktails. Mother's Day and bubbly always make the best pairing, so we turned to the Champagne experts at Moët & Chandon for tips on elevating our Mother's Day brunch drinks. "Champagne is one of the most versatile (and often underutilized) cocktail ingredients," Brian Stewart, a mixologist and the manager of trade advocacy for Moët Hennessy, tells us. He says it just takes a little know-how to craft the perfect Mother's Day Champagne-infused cocktails. Here's the scoop on how to ensure your homemade drinks wow the guest of honor this Mother's Day:
Start with the right Champagne
Stewart tells us that the key to the best Champagne drinks is to get it right from the outset, so always start by choosing the right style of Champagne for your cocktail. "A Brut Champagne (like Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial) is crisp and versatile," Stewart explains, "while a rosé, like (Whispering Angel), adds texture and red fruit notes perfect for more expressive cocktails." For example, if you're making a classic Champagne cocktail or a royal mojito, stick with a Brut. Use a rosé Champagne for a Rosé 75 or a fruit-forward Andean Dusk.
If you're still unsure, Stewart advises thinking in contrasts. "Champagne loves balance," he says, "Pair its acidity with a touch of sweetness or roundness (like fruit liqueurs, honey, or even tea-based syrups)." Brut Nature or Extra Brut Champagnes will have the highest acidity levels, while Doux varieties will be the sweetest. Check out our explainer on every type of Champagne to help you make the right selection.
Proper preparation is key
Once you have the right Champagne and your other ingredients at the ready, Stewart says preparation makes all the difference. First and foremost, he advises chilling Champagne well ahead of time and keeping your drinks cold until you are ready to serve. "Champagne performs best when properly chilled (around 45 [degrees Fahrenheit])," he says. The struggle is real to time all your brunch components just right, so make sure you designate a space in the fridge for your drinks so they won't accidentally get left out — the consequences could be dire. "Warm bubbles [equal] flat drinks," Stewart warns.
When it's time to prepare your drinks, Stewart tells us to save the Champagne for the last step. "Always build your base ingredients (spirits, citrus, syrups) first, then gently top with Champagne to preserve effervescence," he says. This advice also applies to batching Champagne drinks, which Stewart assures us is possible!
Expert tips on batching
"Champagne cocktails can absolutely be batched with one key rule: Batch everything except the bubbles," Stewart says. Fresh Champagne is always ideal, so waiting until the last possible moment to pour is going to yield the best result. "Pre-mix your base (spirits, juices, modifiers) and refrigerate. When ready to serve, pour into glasses and top with fresh Champagne," Stewart suggests. Even the simplest drinks should be kept separate until you're ready to serve up. For example, a 2-ingredient Moët & Chandon cocktail will add an effortless luxury to Mother's Day Brunch, and calls for a syrup you can prepare in advance. Have it ready to go in the fridge, and add the bubbly when it's time to enjoy.
When it comes to distributing your batch, "think 2-3 oz of your batch [plus] 2-3 oz [of] Champagne per serving." Stewart says. "This keeps drinks consistent and lively." In other words, don't eyeball your pours, for either the pre-mix or the bubbly. Stewart cautions that pre-dilution is also important for batched cocktails. "If your batch would normally be shaken or stirred, add a small amount of water (about 10-15%) to mimic proper dilution," he explains.
Pro tricks for preserving bubbles
As we've established, pouring Champagne just before serving is always ideal. But Stewart says there are a few tricks of the trade to preserve your bubbly. When it comes to preserving an open bottle of Champagne, he tells us a Champagne stopper is a must-have. "A proper pressure-sealing stopper can keep a bottle fresh for 1-2 days. It's a game-changer for at-home entertaining," he says.
"If you must pre-pour, use chilled glassware and keep drinks refrigerated," Stewart suggests. "This can buy you 10-15 minutes." For Mother's Day brunch, you can fully prepare your drinks as one of your last steps, put them in the fridge, and save them as the final table element before brunch is served. Smaller stemware can also help keep your drinks bubbly. "Serving in small coupes or all-purpose wine glasses helps maintain carbonation longer than wide vessels," Stewart explains. If you're looking for the perfect pairing for your brunch cocktails, peruse our list of the 35 best Mother's Day Brunch recipes and get ready to slay this Mother's Day.