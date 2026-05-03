Tips For Better Mother's Day Brunch Drinks, According To Moët & Chandon

Whether you're one to always outdo yourself at every holiday gathering or you're more the type to promise yourself you'll get your act together and do better next year, Mother's Day is one to get right. Of course, giving the perfect gift or spoiling Mom with the most decadent chocolates is a given, but if you're looking to level up the occasion with an elegant Mother's Day brunch, we have you covered.

The best brunches serve the best drinks, and nothing less will do for Mother's Day cocktails. Mother's Day and bubbly always make the best pairing, so we turned to the Champagne experts at Moët & Chandon for tips on elevating our Mother's Day brunch drinks. "Champagne is one of the most versatile (and often underutilized) cocktail ingredients," Brian Stewart, a mixologist and the manager of trade advocacy for Moët Hennessy, tells us. He says it just takes a little know-how to craft the perfect Mother's Day Champagne-infused cocktails. Here's the scoop on how to ensure your homemade drinks wow the guest of honor this Mother's Day: