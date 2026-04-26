This 2-Ingredient Moët & Chandon Cocktail Adds Luxury To Mother's Day Brunch

If there's one holiday to ever go all out for, it's Mother's Day. An extravagant brunch is a lovely way to celebrate the occasion, but between sending out invitations to all the right guests, getting personalized gifts, and crafting a menu, it's easy for a few things to slip through the cracks. With a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne and some mint tea syrup, though, you can rest assured that low-effort, yet luxurious cocktails are squared away.

With the holiday set in spring, crisp, refreshing drinks are ideal for the event — and what's more refreshing than a glass of chilled champagne? Bubbly is always a hit at Mother's Day brunches, and opting for the legacy brand brings a touch of opulence to the meal. Instead of serving it plain, follow the brand's lead of infusing the champagne with mint simple syrup to make a Minted Moët Ice Julep. The drink is crafted with its Ice Impérial, which is sweeter than the Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne.

The Ice Impérial's lush stonefruit notes are easily elevated with zesty mint. To create the simple syrup, boil three mint tea bags or a cup of fresh mint in 1 cup of water. After about 10 minutes, remove the mint and stir 1 cup of sugar into the water, and let the syrup chill in the fridge before using. When you're ready to serve, add ice cubes, the champagne, and about a ¼ ounce of the mint syrup in a flute and stir well.