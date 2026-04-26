This 2-Ingredient Moët & Chandon Cocktail Adds Luxury To Mother's Day Brunch
If there's one holiday to ever go all out for, it's Mother's Day. An extravagant brunch is a lovely way to celebrate the occasion, but between sending out invitations to all the right guests, getting personalized gifts, and crafting a menu, it's easy for a few things to slip through the cracks. With a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne and some mint tea syrup, though, you can rest assured that low-effort, yet luxurious cocktails are squared away.
With the holiday set in spring, crisp, refreshing drinks are ideal for the event — and what's more refreshing than a glass of chilled champagne? Bubbly is always a hit at Mother's Day brunches, and opting for the legacy brand brings a touch of opulence to the meal. Instead of serving it plain, follow the brand's lead of infusing the champagne with mint simple syrup to make a Minted Moët Ice Julep. The drink is crafted with its Ice Impérial, which is sweeter than the Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne.
The Ice Impérial's lush stonefruit notes are easily elevated with zesty mint. To create the simple syrup, boil three mint tea bags or a cup of fresh mint in 1 cup of water. After about 10 minutes, remove the mint and stir 1 cup of sugar into the water, and let the syrup chill in the fridge before using. When you're ready to serve, add ice cubes, the champagne, and about a ¼ ounce of the mint syrup in a flute and stir well.
Customize your Minted Moët Ice Julep for the ultimate brunch cocktail
The syrupy infusion of mint definitely makes the champagne even more delicious, but what's a Mother's Day brunch without picture-perfect drinks? After stirring the mint syrup into the champagne, decorate the drinks with tasty garnishes. A mint leaf or two perks up the drink, as does some fresh fruit. Raspberries or strawberries always look pretty in champagne flutes, and they boost the flavor, too. You can also add in fruits present in the champagne's notes, like a slice of grapefruit or a piece of mango wedged onto the glass.
The cocktail traditionally uses bourbon, but you can still employ all the creative ways to upgrade a mint julep in the champagne version. Utilizing plain sugar in a simple syrup allows the flavors of the drink to come through more clearly, but you can opt to elevate them with a different sweetener. There's a hint of caramel in Ice Impérial's palate, and replacing sugar with honey in the simple syrup can help coax out that richer flavor.
To highlight the vivid fruit notes in the champagne, simmer the fresh versions along with the mint when creating the syrup. Apricot and nectarine's floral taste is perfect for the springtime holiday, while mango and guava add a delicious tropical touch.