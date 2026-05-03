The Water Bottle Buying Mistake You're Probably Making

Sure, we can get water straight from the tap, but sometimes — when we're out and about — we need a quick drink. And if you've ever browsed a grocery store's water aisle, you've probably noticed something odd: water isn't always just water. It's instead "spring-bottled water," "mineral water," or "artisan water" that came from seemingly special wells, depending on what brand you picked. These phrases are carefully chosen to guide you toward picking up a $2 bottle of filtered tap water, while feeling like you're making a good choice.

Over the last few decades, companies like Coca-Cola and Nestlé have been hard at work building a myth: that bottled water, dressed in labels beautifully depicted with flowing glaciers and pristine streams, is better than what you'd get out of a tap. Take PepsiCo's Aquafina — they have fancy ads touting its pureness and "mouth-watering" flavor — but, according to the company's website, Aquafina water is taken from "public water sources" and purified. It's basically tap water with extra steps and a price tag tacked on.

Most major brands like Dasani and Pure Life are exactly like that, as well. So the next time you're really thirsty and need to pick up a water bottle, just pick the cheapest one or pick from Tasting Table's ranking of bottled water brands.