This ¼ Pound Hot Dog Brand Affordably Feeds Guests, And Doesn't Contain Any Organ Meat
Hot dogs have a little bit of a bad rap for being rather vague in terms of ingredients. Sure, they carry labels like "beef" or "pork," but some consumers are put off by the fact that you can't tell which cuts are included at a glance. If you're looking for delicious, generously-sized hot dogs that can feed a crowd and don't contain any organ meats, head to Costco to pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks.
There's nothing wrong with eating offal like livers and hearts, as these underrated cuts of meat can be truly tasty, but some people just can't get down with the idea. Costco shoppers can rest assured that the Kirkland Dinner Franks contain zero organ meats, according to a Kirkland Signature service agent. In an email correspondence posted on Reddit, the employee wrote that these hot dogs "only contain choice cuts of beef" and stated, "They do not contain any offal".
What's actually in beef hot dogs varies from brand to brand, yet the use of organs is less common than you may assume — most are made with trimmings from muscle meat cuts like steak, which is likely the case for these franks. With a jumbo size of ¼ pound-plus per hot dog and an average store price of around $20 (some packages contain 14 dogs and others have 15, but you're paying somewhere around $1.40 per piece), you also get plenty of beef for your buck to use in your favorite hot dog recipes. And not only are Kirkland's Dinner Franks free of offal, but they contain no fillers, either.
Kirkland Signature Dinner Franks are filler-free
While a guarantee from Costco is nice to have, you only have to look at hot dogs' packaging to see if they contain offal. According to U.S. food labeling standards, sausage packaging must specify if organ meat is included, typically using terms like "with byproducts" or "with variety meats." The Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks are free of these labels, and also lack filler ingredients like corn syrup, food starch, and soy protein, which some brands use to "stretch" the meat.
Costco regulars may have seen another store-brand hot dog product on shelves: the Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs. The main difference between these Kirkland Signature franks comes down to the size. Both products are offal- and filler-free, but the Beef Hot Dogs deliver more (albeit smaller) franks for a lower cost per piece, while the Dinner Franks are larger and meatier.
Kirkland's Dinner Franks are satisfying enough to star as a main course, whether you love an authentic Chicago-style hot dog or indulgent chili cheese dog. As one Costco reviewer put it, "This is a one-hot dog per person meal." A second reviewer said these "large, dense franks" grill up "beautifully," while other shoppers enjoy using them chopped up as a pizza topping, as a meaty component in soups and stir-fries, or for extra-juicy pigs in a blanket. They're also essential for recreating the taste of Costco's food court hot dog, as multiple sources say the Dinner Franks are the exact product Costco uses in its famous $1.50 frank.