This ¼ Pound Hot Dog Brand Affordably Feeds Guests, And Doesn't Contain Any Organ Meat

Hot dogs have a little bit of a bad rap for being rather vague in terms of ingredients. Sure, they carry labels like "beef" or "pork," but some consumers are put off by the fact that you can't tell which cuts are included at a glance. If you're looking for delicious, generously-sized hot dogs that can feed a crowd and don't contain any organ meats, head to Costco to pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Franks.

There's nothing wrong with eating offal like livers and hearts, as these underrated cuts of meat can be truly tasty, but some people just can't get down with the idea. Costco shoppers can rest assured that the Kirkland Dinner Franks contain zero organ meats, according to a Kirkland Signature service agent. In an email correspondence posted on Reddit, the employee wrote that these hot dogs "only contain choice cuts of beef" and stated, "They do not contain any offal".

What's actually in beef hot dogs varies from brand to brand, yet the use of organs is less common than you may assume — most are made with trimmings from muscle meat cuts like steak, which is likely the case for these franks. With a jumbo size of ¼ pound-plus per hot dog and an average store price of around $20 (some packages contain 14 dogs and others have 15, but you're paying somewhere around $1.40 per piece), you also get plenty of beef for your buck to use in your favorite hot dog recipes. And not only are Kirkland's Dinner Franks free of offal, but they contain no fillers, either.