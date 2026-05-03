The Cut Of Ribs One Pitmaster Warns Against Buying, And What He Recommends Instead

When it comes to buying beef ribs, knowing which types are easier to prepare and which offer more meat on the bone is valuable knowledge. So we tapped Barrett Black, the pitmaster at BBQ institution The Original Black's Barbecue in Lockhart, Texas, to get his tips for cooking beef ribs, and which cut isn't worth the effort. According to Black, it's best to "stay away from [beef] back ribs."

Not to be confused with baby back pork ribs, which are famously juicy and delicious, Black say the beef version has insufficient meat on the bone and a less-than-desirable texture when cooked.

Instead of beef back ribs, which can produce chewy meat that's tough to enjoy, opt for beef short ribs "either from the chuck or plate section of the cow" for the most tender cut. "The chuck will be smaller, and the plate will be significantly larger, richer in flavor, and impress not only your guests but yourself too," he says.