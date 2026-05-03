How Stanley Tucci Makes A 4-Ingredient Brunch Quick, Easy, And Delicious

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Stanley Tucci has had quite the illustrious career, from starring in "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Julia & Julia" to writing cookbooks like "The Tucci Table" and living his foodie dreams traveling through Italy. He has not been shy about sharing his favorite cooking hacks with his fans, including how he whips up simple dinners with pantry staples. "Simplicity" is also the theme of a post he shared on Instagram in April 2026.

In his video, Tucci showed how he likes to make an easy, four-ingredient, brunch-worthy omelet in a crepe pan. He adds oil to the pan before pouring in a mixture of eggs, salt, Parmesan, and wild garlic (a plant that grows in swampy areas). He demonstrates how he wiggles the pan, rather than folding the eggs. "You can pop this in the oven if you [want] to," he says, though he notes that he prefers to cook it on the stovetop. "This is the perfect no effort brunch, although you could definitely make it more attractive than I did," the caption reads, noting that Tucci serves his with sourdough.