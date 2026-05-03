How Stanley Tucci Makes A 4-Ingredient Brunch Quick, Easy, And Delicious
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Stanley Tucci has had quite the illustrious career, from starring in "The Devil Wears Prada" and "Julia & Julia" to writing cookbooks like "The Tucci Table" and living his foodie dreams traveling through Italy. He has not been shy about sharing his favorite cooking hacks with his fans, including how he whips up simple dinners with pantry staples. "Simplicity" is also the theme of a post he shared on Instagram in April 2026.
In his video, Tucci showed how he likes to make an easy, four-ingredient, brunch-worthy omelet in a crepe pan. He adds oil to the pan before pouring in a mixture of eggs, salt, Parmesan, and wild garlic (a plant that grows in swampy areas). He demonstrates how he wiggles the pan, rather than folding the eggs. "You can pop this in the oven if you [want] to," he says, though he notes that he prefers to cook it on the stovetop. "This is the perfect no effort brunch, although you could definitely make it more attractive than I did," the caption reads, noting that Tucci serves his with sourdough.
How to upgrade this Tucci-approved frittata even more
The nice thing about this Tucci-approved brunch staple is that you can take a lot from it. On the technique side of things, it shows that you can use a crepe pan to make frittatas, which will take out some of the work of hauling around a heavy cast-iron skillet — which is our go-to frittata pan. In the video, he also uses a plate to easily flip the frittata, rather than trying to navigate it with a large spatula.
The video then illustrates how the simplest flavors are the best. The salty Parmesan helps balance the sharp, alliumy notes of the wild garlic. Of course, if wild garlic is out of season, you could always substitute it with chopped chives or shallots (or both). Other ingredients that can upgrade this frittata recipe without distracting too much from its flavors are herbs — think thyme or herbes de Provence — and lightly flavored veggies, like spinach. Adding a melty cheese, like Gruyère, would also make each bite all the more decadent, yet still let the umami undertones of the Parmesan take center stage.