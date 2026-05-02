What Happened To Ritz Crackers? Why Customers Suspect The Brand Made Big Changes

If you think some of your favorite brands don't taste the way they used to, you're not alone. In the last few years, many iconic brands have changed their recipes, often without making any public announcements, leaving customers wondering what happened and posting their woes on social media. Ritz Crackers is the latest product to leave fans disappointed due to a suspected change.

Online complaints from the last couple of years focus on Ritz Crackers no longer having the same taste or texture as they used to. The crackers have been called bland, with blame placed on changes to the recipe to reduce both salt and sugar, as well as changing the oils used. Ritz crackers were previously known for their flaky, buttery texture and a good balance of salty sweetness that many feel is now missing. One Redditor said, "The last couple boxes of Ritz I have got have been different. They took something out! Whatever makes that buttery flaky texture and taste."

In 2024, Mondelez, the company that owns Ritz, acknowledged that the size of the package had shrunk by 30%, though the price remained unchanged. The company blamed this on "significantly higher input costs," per the BBC. But Mondelez did not mention any recipe changes at that time.

In 2026, aside from unbleached enriched flour, Ritz crackers' ingredients include soybean and/or canola oil, palm oil, sugar, and salt. A 2015 ingredients list shows soybean oil, sugar, partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, and salt. Sugar featured more prominently in the older ingredient list, which likely sweetened the overall flavor. The most significant change is in the fats, particularly the loss of partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil. Hydrogenated fats in baking add structure and produce a flakier end product.