Olive Garden Reinvented The Cheese Pull With One Appetizer We Wish Would Come Back
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A staple of American-Italian sit-down dining, Olive Garden is home to boundless bowls of pasta, soup, salad, breadsticks, and more. Throughout the years, some fan favorite dishes have appeared and disappeared, but one discontinued Olive Garden menu item remains in the hearts, minds, and tummies of those who loved it best. The Smoked Mozzarella Fonduta may be gone, but it's certainly not forgotten.
This warm cheese dip appetizer was the epitome of dairy decadence. Many Olive Garden diners have wondered what ever happened to the dish made from a combination of oven-baked provolone, parmesan, Romano, and a hearty helping of the aforementioned smoked mozzarella cheese. Melty, gooey, and filled with great flavor, the Italian fondue's presence seemed somewhat short-lived on the menu.
Though it's unclear exactly how and when this item was discontinued, Olive Garden fans on Reddit have inquired after the cheesy appetizer with some comments indicating that preparing the fondue was too time-consuming for it to remain on the menu. Though there doesn't seem to be much hope for the return of the cheese-filled fonduta, you can always seek out a copycat recipe of your own. Alternatively, try a updating a classic cheese fondue recipe using a base of smoked mozzarella.
Making your own version of Olive Garden's Smoked Mozzarella Fonduta
Although this Olive Garden appetizer quietly vanished from menus, with a little bit of culinary creativity and plenty of cheese, you can make your own version at home. Start with a mix of shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheeses, as well as a few portions of provolone. You can either buy smoked mozzarella or use a marinade of liquid smoke to make mozzarella taste smoked without a smoker. Try a smoked version of provolone cheese for an even more robust appetizer.
Combine the cheeses with sour cream and spices including crushed red pepper flakes and dried thyme before adding to an oven-safe baking dish. Cover the top with sliced provolone and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and has begun to bubble. Finish under the broiler for about a minute and, for the optimal Olive Garden-style taste, serve with sliced crostini.
In lieu of crostini or a toasted baguette, you could instead grab a batch of bake-at-home breadsticks from Olive Garden for a more restaurant-adjacent experience. Feel free to experiment by serving your cheesy fonduta with complementary toppings such as fresh herbs or diced Roma tomatoes. Prepare your favorite salad tossed with Olive Garden's signature Italian dressing as an accompanying side dish.