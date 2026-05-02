Olive Garden Reinvented The Cheese Pull With One Appetizer We Wish Would Come Back

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A staple of American-Italian sit-down dining, Olive Garden is home to boundless bowls of pasta, soup, salad, breadsticks, and more. Throughout the years, some fan favorite dishes have appeared and disappeared, but one discontinued Olive Garden menu item remains in the hearts, minds, and tummies of those who loved it best. The Smoked Mozzarella Fonduta may be gone, but it's certainly not forgotten.

This warm cheese dip appetizer was the epitome of dairy decadence. Many Olive Garden diners have wondered what ever happened to the dish made from a combination of oven-baked provolone, parmesan, Romano, and a hearty helping of the aforementioned smoked mozzarella cheese. Melty, gooey, and filled with great flavor, the Italian fondue's presence seemed somewhat short-lived on the menu.

Though it's unclear exactly how and when this item was discontinued, Olive Garden fans on Reddit have inquired after the cheesy appetizer with some comments indicating that preparing the fondue was too time-consuming for it to remain on the menu. Though there doesn't seem to be much hope for the return of the cheese-filled fonduta, you can always seek out a copycat recipe of your own. Alternatively, try a updating a classic cheese fondue recipe using a base of smoked mozzarella.