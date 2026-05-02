Turn Used Coffee Pods Into Seed Starters For Your Garden

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Coffee pods are one of the most convenient ways to get your morning caffeine hit, but that convenience comes at a cost. Whether you opt for a classic Keurig or an espresso-style machine like Nespresso, for every coffee you make, you're left with an empty capsule. While some coffee pods can be recycled, transforming them into seed starters is an even better way to reuse and save them from landfill.

Leftover coffee capsules make the perfect container to germinate seeds or root plant cuttings. To prepare them, you just need to remove the foil top and empty out the coffee grounds — which you can save to use as fertilizer or to upgrade your compost pile. If your coffee pod has a paper filter, this can be removed and added to your compost, too. The pod should already have a drainage hole where it was pierced by the coffee machine, but check that water will flow through it and enlarge the opening with a skewer if needed.

Setting the pods in a tray (like an old takeout container) will provide more stability and make them easier to water without creating a mess. This also makes it easier to move them to different spots in the house or yard, if you're trying to catch the sun. Using a tray is especially necessary if you're using Nespresso pods as they have beveled edges, compared to the flat base of K-Cups.