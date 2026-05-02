Say Goodbye To Rusty Can Openers Forever With This Prevention Tip

No matter how tidy you are, it seems there are always some kitchen items you forget to clean. Take your can opener. You may use it quite frequently, but its job so brief — open a can and back into the drawer it goes. It's easy to overlook how much it needs to be washed.

When not properly cared for, can openers are prime real estate for rust. Iron and oxygen join forces and create iron oxide, aka rust, when they're around water. Can openers may not be thoroughly dried or get a moist sauna hang in the dishwasher, and they also get splashed with food bits and juices as they do their can-opening thing. All of that moisture invites rust, and if you factor in tiny food particles, too, it could be a less-than-appetizing blend of rust and bacteria. That's not something you want to keep passing on to every other can you open. So, how can you efficiently prevent rust in the first place?

It takes a quick but thorough clean every time you use the device. Yes, this takes a couple of minutes, but yes, it's so worth it — and it's not a laborious process that will derail your meal prep. Simply rinse it with hot water, scrub it with a brush and dish soap, rinse again, and dry completely with a cloth. Don't air-dry it, don't put it in the dishwasher, and you'll find your rust crisis averted.