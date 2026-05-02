The Absolute Best Entree At Chili's Does The Flavors Of Nashville Proud

Everyone has their favorite menu item at Chili's. It might be the classic fajitas or the decadent mozzarella sticks. Perhaps it's the chain's famous lava cake or the house margarita that you typically crave. But if you're looking to venture out of your comfort zone, there's one dish we absolutely recommend trying out on your next Chili's visit: Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers.

Sure, it's not exactly the first dish you think of when envisioning Tex-Mex, but when one of our expert testers ranked seven Chili's entrees from worst to best, the Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers blew the rest of the competition out of the water. The crunchy white meat tenders were extremely flavorful and perfectly crisp, with the just the right level of heat. Each one was generously coated with a sweet and spicy oil that any pooling liquid on the plate made for a great dipping sauce, so much so that our expert didn't think there was any need for the house-made ranch served on the side.

The entree also comes with a cup of white cheddar mac and cheese, as well as fries, which left a lot to be desired, but the Chicken Crispers were so good that it didn't really matter. Our expert was thoroughly impressed by what Chili's has managed to achieve with its Nashville hot chicken – and it seems like they aren't the only one, if online reviews are anything to go by.