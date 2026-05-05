12 Trident Gum Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

When you hear the name "Trident," your mind likely jumps to something a bit more mythical and impressive than a stick of chewing gum — yes, we're referring to the Greek god of the sea's iconic three-pronged spear. In reality, though, the gum company's moniker may from a much simpler place. Some unconfirmed sources say that "tri" refers to the three ingredients said to fight tooth decay and that "-dent" may have something to do with dental health. Lore says that it still could be influenced by Poseidon's touch, but we'll stick to this more practical explanation.

Mythology aside, Trident has managed to build up a pretty impressive resume of its own since its introduction in 1960. It carries the patent for the very first sugarless gum, using artificial sweeteners like xylitol to stand out from the rest of the gum aisle. Plus, it even owns a spot in history as the very first gum to be chewed in space. Not exactly divine intervention, but still pretty cosmic.

To this day, the brand is still sticking to its sugar-free, lower-calorie, long-lasting approach. Only now, instead of focusing all its energy on its original flavor, it's grown into a rainbow of different tastes, from minty and fruity to candy-inspired. Curious to see which ones actually live up to these promises, on top of offering a strong, standout flavor, I gave an array of different packs a try. No matter where your gum loyalties lie, these rankings from worst to best will give you something to chew on.