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Watermelon is a refreshing summer snack — there's no doubt about that. While you can certainly transform it into a refreshing watermelon salsa or a grilled watermelon salad with crumbled cheese and mint, there is something satisfying about slicing up a whole, ripe watermelon and shoveling pieces into your mouth, allowing the juice to drip down your arms and into the sink below. But neglecting to season your watermelon before you snack on it would be a mistake.

Since watermelon has such a high water content, it will absorb the seasonings, allowing every bite to taste like whatever you sprinkle on it. Instead of opting for popular options like Tajín and plain salt, try giving your watermelon a savory-salty spin with Lawry's Seasoned Salt.

Lawry's Seasoned Salt is made mostly of salt. But it also brings together other flavorings like sugar, onion, garlic, and paprika extractives, which will give your fruit a flavor that toes the line of savoriness and sweetness.