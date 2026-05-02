Not Salt, Not Tajín: Sprinkle This Seasoning Onto Watermelon For A Flavorful Kick
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Watermelon is a refreshing summer snack — there's no doubt about that. While you can certainly transform it into a refreshing watermelon salsa or a grilled watermelon salad with crumbled cheese and mint, there is something satisfying about slicing up a whole, ripe watermelon and shoveling pieces into your mouth, allowing the juice to drip down your arms and into the sink below. But neglecting to season your watermelon before you snack on it would be a mistake.
Since watermelon has such a high water content, it will absorb the seasonings, allowing every bite to taste like whatever you sprinkle on it. Instead of opting for popular options like Tajín and plain salt, try giving your watermelon a savory-salty spin with Lawry's Seasoned Salt.
Lawry's Seasoned Salt is made mostly of salt. But it also brings together other flavorings like sugar, onion, garlic, and paprika extractives, which will give your fruit a flavor that toes the line of savoriness and sweetness.
Boost the flavor of this summer produce with Lawry's
This seasoning, the same ingredient that can make your fries taste restaurant-worthy, is assertive, but still approachable. You may only need to sprinkle a little on your watermelon to really taste its flavor. Some folks have suggested using Lawry's Less Sodium Seasoned Salt, as you'll have more control over its flavor (and can more readily prevent oversalting). This pathway will also allow you to play with other savory or salty additions, like crumbled feta on a Lawry's-seasoned watermelon salad.
Besides watermelon, you can also sprinkle this seasoning on other fruit — or turn it into an extra flavorful fruit salad. Peaches, mangoes, honeydew, cantaloupe, and pineapple are all watery fruits that could benefit from the salty, savory undertones of this seasoning. For even more flavor, try grilling your fruit and adding a sprinkle of Lawry's before serving. You're bound to be the talk of the barbecue if you serve your fruit this way.