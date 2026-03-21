This Cheap Seasoning Makes Frozen Fries Taste Like $15 Restaurant Spuds
There's a reason people consider potatoes so versatile. You can prepare them in hundreds of ways and they're always delicious. Few preparations match the universal appeal of the humble french fry, those sticks of potato fried to crispy, golden perfection. You really can't go wrong with them. What happens after cooking them can vary significantly. You may like just a little bit of salt to keep them plain, or maybe you like to dress them up fancy as a poutine or chili cheese fries. But a simple upgrade that makes everyday fries taste a little bit fancier without breaking the bank can be found in your grocery store spice aisle. Just reach for some Lawry's seasoned salt.
At almost any restaurant that offers seasoned fries, if they don't specifically tell you what the seasoning is, it's probably Lawry's or a similar seasoning salt blend. Salt is the chief ingredient, but it also contains sugar, paprika, celery seed, turmeric, onion, garlic, spice extracts, cornstarch, and an ingredient that helps it flow more easily.
The blend is salty and savory with just a hint of sweetness and enough spice to elevate it beyond a simple coating of salt. It's never overpowering, nor is it spicy in the hot sense of the word. It's also relatively inexpensive, making it a simple way to elevate fries. Just shake a generous amount onto fries while they are still hot, enough that you can see the coating. It's just like salting them normally.
Look to Lawry's
Lawry's does make a french fry seasoning that is separate from the seasoning salt. This blend, specifically labeled for fries, contains cheddar cheese. Unlike seasoning salt, the fry seasoning isn't suitable for those who want to avoid dairy. It has more garlic and fewer of the spices found in the seasoned salt blend, such as turmeric and celery seed. It's also lacking paprika, though it contains some extractives. If you like that warmth and color that paprika offers, the seasoning salt blend is the way to go. It's also less likely to stain your fingers than the french fry seasoning.
Obviously, you can eat seasoned fries as they are, but a condiment that brings out some of those herbs and spices would pair well. A garlic aioli adds a creamy contrast to the crunchy fries while playing off the garlic in Lawry's. A spicy ketchup or sriracha mayo would work well with the sweetness of Lawry's. The acidity would help cut the oil in the fries, too.
Beyond fries, seasoning salt is an excellent addition to most cuts of beef, and some chefs recommend Lawry's enthusiastically for prime rib. To be fair, it adds a savory boost to chicken, pork, and even fish. You can also make use of it on grilled vegetables including cauliflower, broccoli, or zucchini among others. Less common, but well worth trying, is seasoning snacks with Lawry's. Adding it to popcorn or some mixed nuts on its own or with some other seasonings can make a surprisingly tasty treat for movie night.