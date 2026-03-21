This Cheap Seasoning Makes Frozen Fries Taste Like $15 Restaurant Spuds

There's a reason people consider potatoes so versatile. You can prepare them in hundreds of ways and they're always delicious. Few preparations match the universal appeal of the humble french fry, those sticks of potato fried to crispy, golden perfection. You really can't go wrong with them. What happens after cooking them can vary significantly. You may like just a little bit of salt to keep them plain, or maybe you like to dress them up fancy as a poutine or chili cheese fries. But a simple upgrade that makes everyday fries taste a little bit fancier without breaking the bank can be found in your grocery store spice aisle. Just reach for some Lawry's seasoned salt.

At almost any restaurant that offers seasoned fries, if they don't specifically tell you what the seasoning is, it's probably Lawry's or a similar seasoning salt blend. Salt is the chief ingredient, but it also contains sugar, paprika, celery seed, turmeric, onion, garlic, spice extracts, cornstarch, and an ingredient that helps it flow more easily.

The blend is salty and savory with just a hint of sweetness and enough spice to elevate it beyond a simple coating of salt. It's never overpowering, nor is it spicy in the hot sense of the word. It's also relatively inexpensive, making it a simple way to elevate fries. Just shake a generous amount onto fries while they are still hot, enough that you can see the coating. It's just like salting them normally.