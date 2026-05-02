My Entire Family Devours This Vegan Sweet Treat From Costco

Costco is home to an incredible array of products, from sweet to savory to frozen to ready-to-eat. By the time you get to the checkout aisles, you might feel overwhelmed and overstimulated, so you don't peruse the candy, sweet treats, and other random finds near the register. This is a big mistake because a lot of treasures are found here, which is why the Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are one of the underrated snacks that deserve a spot in your shopping cart. It is one candy product that my family can gobble down like there's no tomorrow, but most people simply walk by it without knowing the delights within the blue packaging. They're an even better snack or sweet than many Costco items since they're slightly more inclusive; they are free from wheat, egg, dairy, shellfish, and even gluten.

I'd say they are most similar to Mounds candy bars because of the dark chocolate and coconut combination. You'll get 15.3 ounces of candy in this Costco item, which is around 29 pieces. Unlike your average mini candy bar, these have 3 grams of sugar per 15-gram serving. The small Mounds have 11 grams of sugar for a 27-gram serving. So if you're looking for a lower sugar treat to curb your sweet tooth, you cannot go wrong with this item. Plus, they are the best snack for vegans at Costco. They have the coconutty interior and the dark chocolate coating that makes every bite luxurious and decadent.