My Entire Family Devours This Vegan Sweet Treat From Costco
Costco is home to an incredible array of products, from sweet to savory to frozen to ready-to-eat. By the time you get to the checkout aisles, you might feel overwhelmed and overstimulated, so you don't peruse the candy, sweet treats, and other random finds near the register. This is a big mistake because a lot of treasures are found here, which is why the Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis are one of the underrated snacks that deserve a spot in your shopping cart. It is one candy product that my family can gobble down like there's no tomorrow, but most people simply walk by it without knowing the delights within the blue packaging. They're an even better snack or sweet than many Costco items since they're slightly more inclusive; they are free from wheat, egg, dairy, shellfish, and even gluten.
I'd say they are most similar to Mounds candy bars because of the dark chocolate and coconut combination. You'll get 15.3 ounces of candy in this Costco item, which is around 29 pieces. Unlike your average mini candy bar, these have 3 grams of sugar per 15-gram serving. The small Mounds have 11 grams of sugar for a 27-gram serving. So if you're looking for a lower sugar treat to curb your sweet tooth, you cannot go wrong with this item. Plus, they are the best snack for vegans at Costco. They have the coconutty interior and the dark chocolate coating that makes every bite luxurious and decadent.
What people are saying about the candies online and what they're made of
This Unreal item has plenty of positive feedback on the Costco website, with an overwhelming amount of five-star reviews. Those who like the candy say that it is satisfying, delicious, and reasonably priced. One person notes that they are diabetic and swapped this product instead of a Mounds bar, sharing that it's basically the same product.
Others, however, don't agree, noting that they are expensive or that they taste artificial. So this seems to be highly personal, and I'd reckon it also has something to do with one's food preferences. If you are looking for a lower sugar treat, then sometimes there's an expected sacrifice of flavor. I've tried a lot of low-sugar and no-sugar options, and they can often have a lingering aftertaste, but these Unreal bars taste indulgent thanks to that rich coconut flavor.
The ingredients are relatively simple: organic coconut, organic cassava syrup, and dark chocolate (which is made of chocolate liquor, cane sugar, cocoa butter, and vanilla). It doesn't have as strong an aftertaste as something with stevia might (if any aftertaste, really). My family loves these, so I wanted to share with you if you want some tasty vegan, gluten-free sweets. Costco has plenty of candy products, and these coconut ones are worth adding to your pantry. You'll likely go through them quickly; they're incredible!