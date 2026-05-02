The Fried Chicken Chain Offering The Hands-Down Best Value In 2026

The two areas where Church's shined were with its value menu and family meals. Not many chicken chains have value menus at all, with the current options being Church's, KFC, and Popeye's. Church's menu offers four-piece boneless wings or a chicken sandwich and fries for only $5.99, which was the most affordable single meal on any menu. KFC was a close second, with its current $7 box meal, although that may be the better deal as it comes with a drink while Church's doesn't.

Additionally, Church's eight-piece fast food family meal, which comes with one large side and four biscuits (similar to other chains offerings), came in at only $22.99. That was the clear winner for a large amount of food on the cheap, with comparable meals from KFC and Popeye's tying for second best at $24.99. Zaxbys was the one wild card here, as its smallest family or group option was a 20-piece Zax Packz meal, much larger than the other options, for $34.99. Considering that it can feed around six people instead of the four the other meals would, it would be almost identical per person to the Church's offering. In fact, it was slightly cheaper than Church's own 20-piece tender combo. However, Zaxbys is often criticized for having smaller tenders, so your mileage may vary there.

While Church's managed to pull off the best value among the chains we compared, the reality is that the prices are very close. Comparing three-piece combos especially, Church's, Chick-fil-A, Zaxbys, Raising Cane's, and Bojangles all came in between $9 and $10. So, while Church's may save you a few cents, you won't lose much by sticking with your favorite.