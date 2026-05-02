The Bettergoods Frozen Pizza That Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test

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Knowing which frozen pizza brands to stock in your freezer can be a real lifesaver when you just need to get dinner on the table. That's why we taste-tested 10 of Walmart's bettergoods brand frozen pizzas to see which are worth picking up. And while none of the bettergoods options were found to be insultingly bad, one of them still had to come in last. And that was the bettergoods Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Margherita Pizza.

Our reviewer mentions that this "very standard Margherita pizza" has a cauliflower crust that is crisp in most places, yet soggy in some, lacking any real cauliflower flavor. The toppings are on the lighter side, and the pizza itself is relatively small in size, 12.2 ounces (compared to 15.5 ounces for the regular crust pizzas), which is why it can boast just 260 calories per serving. That said, if what you're looking for is a certified gluten-free option and a lower-calorie pizza, this one may still be your choice.

It might not be a fair comparison to the top-ranking pizza on this list — bettergoods Italian wood-fired prosciutto and arugula pizza — which is part of a lineup of Walmart pizzas imported from Italy that we say are underrated. We also love the bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza, which tastes way more expensive than it is.