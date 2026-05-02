The Bettergoods Frozen Pizza That Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test
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Knowing which frozen pizza brands to stock in your freezer can be a real lifesaver when you just need to get dinner on the table. That's why we taste-tested 10 of Walmart's bettergoods brand frozen pizzas to see which are worth picking up. And while none of the bettergoods options were found to be insultingly bad, one of them still had to come in last. And that was the bettergoods Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Margherita Pizza.
Our reviewer mentions that this "very standard Margherita pizza" has a cauliflower crust that is crisp in most places, yet soggy in some, lacking any real cauliflower flavor. The toppings are on the lighter side, and the pizza itself is relatively small in size, 12.2 ounces (compared to 15.5 ounces for the regular crust pizzas), which is why it can boast just 260 calories per serving. That said, if what you're looking for is a certified gluten-free option and a lower-calorie pizza, this one may still be your choice.
It might not be a fair comparison to the top-ranking pizza on this list — bettergoods Italian wood-fired prosciutto and arugula pizza — which is part of a lineup of Walmart pizzas imported from Italy that we say are underrated. We also love the bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza, which tastes way more expensive than it is.
Walmart's bettergoods cauliflower thin-crust margherita pizza seems to be a hit with gluten-free shoppers
The reviews on Walmart's website for bettergoods Gluten-Free Cauliflower Thin Crust Margherita Pizza range from ecstatic celiac and gluten-intolerant customers who love this option, to those who found it simply inedible. "This was my first time trying a cauliflower crust. I love cauliflower. I will steam a head, make a cheese sauce and make a meal of it. As a pizza crust, however, it is just horrible. I could not even finish a slice," said one reviewer. Another noted, "The most lackluster gluten free pizza I've tried to date. The price is lower because it's so much smaller, and even if the crust weren't terrible the toppings are sparse and poor tasting as well." One reviewer claimed, "The crust really does taste like cardboard."
As for the positive comments (it should be mentioned that this product has a 4.4 overall rating), one review said: "I like thick crust pizza and thin. Trying to save calories, I usually opt for thin. This has an amazing crispy crust that tastes just like regular crust pizza." Another said, "Nice size, plenty of toppings, smelled amazing. Cooked up great in air fryer. First time trying this kind of pizza." Many of the positive reviews mentioned adding additional toppings, cheese, or condiments to enhance the pizza, but overall seemed happy with the gluten-free crust. When choosing a bettergoods frozen pizza option, dietary preferences definitely play a big role, so this one may or may not be for you.