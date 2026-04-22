This Walmart Bettergoods Frozen Pizza Is Imported From Italy — And Customers Can Taste The Difference
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Frozen pizza often gets a bad rap from cheesy-pie devotees, which is certainly understandable compared to hand-tossed, melty-cheese wonders emerging piping-hot from dedicated pizza ovens. Surely there could be a frozen version that comes close to recreating that crispy-crunch, warm-sauce experience at home. According to quite a few customers, there is — and it sits in Walmart freezers.
It's called the betterfoods Italian Wood-fired Margherita Pizza, part of a premier private-label brand launched by the giant retailer in 2024. The roughly 300 bettergoods food products in this line aim to provide high-quality chef-inspired foods priced under $15, with most much lower. The frozen wood-fired pizzas from betterfoods present at just under $7 for the 14.6-ounce pies, a surprisingly low price given the origin, ingredients, and lots of love from Walmart shoppers.
Here's what makes this margherita pizza stand out. Foremost, it comes all the way from Mezzano, Italy, near Venice, after baking in a lava-stone wood-fired oven. The ingredient list is a good bit shorter than many supermarket frozen pizzas, indicating fewer additives and more real foods. The Margherita pizza in particular comes topped tomato sauce, cheese, and basil leaves, with a cradling crust made simply of wheat flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, salt, and yeast. The sauce likewise comes to life with genuine foods like tomato puree and pulp, spices, and oils — and the mozzarella, parmesan, and reggiano cheeses come from core, essential cheesemaking practices. The authenticity and freshness hasn't gone unnoticed by scores of shoppers.
Walmart shoppers dish on bettergoods pizza
The bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Margherita Pizza currently shows almost 2,000 ratings on the Walmart product page, culminating in a 4.5 out of 5 overall star rating. About 400 comments from verified purchases reveal additional details about flavor, preparation, crust texture, sauce, and more. Reviewer Rosaleen noted living in Venice for several years, saying that American pizza is nothing like the real deal, but "this pizza and a few of the other Better Goods frozen pizzas are made in Italy and are all very authentic and delicious!!!" Customer Trayce praises the thin crust, calling it "absolutely yummy like a very good fresh baked Italian bread" and shares that "the tomato sauce is rich and tangy, the mozzarella melts beautifully, and basil adds the perfect finishing touch." Reviewer Alyssa asks, "Am I in Italy or on the couch?" before revealing they've purchased 30 of these pizzas and that "one bite in and you're speaking Italian."
Many praise the simplified, fresh ingredients, crispy crust, genuine wood-fired flavor, and great price. A few detractors state the ingredients were skimpy compared to American-style pizzas, with not enough basil, sauce, or cheese. Most everyone agrees that preparation is a breeze. Just preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for 14 to 16 minutes to reach a golden-brown crust and your own desired level of crispiness.
Here at Tasting Table, we created a ranked list of 10 Walmart bettergoods Frozen Pizzas, and the Wood-Fired Margherita came in at number eight, just above two gluten-free options. Topping our list is the Wood-Fired Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza, followed by a Wood-Fired Ultra Thin Rosemary and Garlic Chicken Pizza. We separately added the the bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza to our list of 17 underrated Walmart food products.