This Walmart Bettergoods Frozen Pizza Is Imported From Italy — And Customers Can Taste The Difference

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Frozen pizza often gets a bad rap from cheesy-pie devotees, which is certainly understandable compared to hand-tossed, melty-cheese wonders emerging piping-hot from dedicated pizza ovens. Surely there could be a frozen version that comes close to recreating that crispy-crunch, warm-sauce experience at home. According to quite a few customers, there is — and it sits in Walmart freezers.

It's called the betterfoods Italian Wood-fired Margherita Pizza, part of a premier private-label brand launched by the giant retailer in 2024. The roughly 300 bettergoods food products in this line aim to provide high-quality chef-inspired foods priced under $15, with most much lower. The frozen wood-fired pizzas from betterfoods present at just under $7 for the 14.6-ounce pies, a surprisingly low price given the origin, ingredients, and lots of love from Walmart shoppers.

Here's what makes this margherita pizza stand out. Foremost, it comes all the way from Mezzano, Italy, near Venice, after baking in a lava-stone wood-fired oven. The ingredient list is a good bit shorter than many supermarket frozen pizzas, indicating fewer additives and more real foods. The Margherita pizza in particular comes topped tomato sauce, cheese, and basil leaves, with a cradling crust made simply of wheat flour, water, extra virgin olive oil, salt, and yeast. The sauce likewise comes to life with genuine foods like tomato puree and pulp, spices, and oils — and the mozzarella, parmesan, and reggiano cheeses come from core, essential cheesemaking practices. The authenticity and freshness hasn't gone unnoticed by scores of shoppers.