This Walmart Brand Frozen Pizza Tastes Way More Expensive Than It Is
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You never know what you might find at the superstore known as Walmart. Perhaps you arrived searching for an easy-to-use coffee maker, but instead came across a coveted Breville espresso machine for an unbelievable price. Or maybe you were searching for a basic cheese pizza for a quick dinner, but ended up with a restaurant-quality, truffle-lovers' dream pie. If you find yourself in the latter situation, chances are that you came across a bettergoods' Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza – one of the underrated Walmart food items you should pick up on your next visit.
When we taste-tested this pizza option, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality. It was filled with umami flavors and seemed way more expensive than it actually was at just less than $7. The tasty crust is baked on a lava stone in a wood-fired oven and topped with mozzarella, champignon mushrooms, and two sauces, including a tangy roasted garlic sauce and truffled mushroom sauce. "Everything is thoughtful and balanced, from the creaminess of the cheese to the chew of the crust, while mushrooms and truffles offer an umami touch without overwhelming the senses," our reviewer shared.
Shoppers can't get enough of bettergoods' Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza's crust
This pizza's 4.7-out-of-5-star rating makes it clear that many shoppers have had a positive experience with this product. "Mushrooms are juicy, truffle sauce is enough so you can actually taste it, not dried up, and the crust is absolutely delicious! Oh, such good crust!" one pizza fan wrote. Another said it was "full of flavor" with a "surprisingly good crust." Speaking of crust, several described it as "perfect," with one person saying it was "almost crackery but still soft and chewy."
Over on Facebook, a review of the pizza also applauded its crust. "My god it was good. We're not talking good for a frozen pizza crust, we're talking good for any pizza you've ever had in your life crust," the commenter declared. And a Reddit user agreed, saying it had a "near-focaccia-like" texture. "[We] found it to be absolutely amazing for a frozen pizza. The truffle oil really stood out with the mushrooms," they shared.
Bettergoods' Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza is definitely a slice above most frozen pizzas. That said, we also loved Trader Joe's Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread, which is even cheaper, at just under $6.