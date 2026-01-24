This Walmart Brand Frozen Pizza Tastes Way More Expensive Than It Is

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You never know what you might find at the superstore known as Walmart. Perhaps you arrived searching for an easy-to-use coffee maker, but instead came across a coveted Breville espresso machine for an unbelievable price. Or maybe you were searching for a basic cheese pizza for a quick dinner, but ended up with a restaurant-quality, truffle-lovers' dream pie. If you find yourself in the latter situation, chances are that you came across a bettergoods' Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza – one of the underrated Walmart food items you should pick up on your next visit.

When we taste-tested this pizza option, we were pleasantly surprised by the quality. It was filled with umami flavors and seemed way more expensive than it actually was at just less than $7. The tasty crust is baked on a lava stone in a wood-fired oven and topped with mozzarella, champignon mushrooms, and two sauces, including a tangy roasted garlic sauce and truffled mushroom sauce. "Everything is thoughtful and balanced, from the creaminess of the cheese to the chew of the crust, while mushrooms and truffles offer an umami touch without overwhelming the senses," our reviewer shared.