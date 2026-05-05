7 Discontinued Krispy Kreme Donuts We Still Can't Get Over

If you love super-sweet donuts, then Krispy Kreme is the donut chain for you. Its arguably most famous donut is the Original Glazed, with its sticky, sugary coating, but that's not all Krispy Kreme offers. They sell a whole collection of different donuts, with flavors that come and go depending on collaborations, seasonal offerings, and more. That means that there are a lot of Krispy Kreme donuts that have long left the menu that we still dream about from time to time.

The following donuts are no longer available at Krispy Kreme, but we still hope they'll come back some day. From relatively basic (but absolutely solid) chocolate offerings to unexpected dessert mash-up donuts, reading about these donuts might just make you crave something sweet right now. Just keep a close eye on Krispy Kreme's menu, because you never know when a new, delicious flavor is about to drop — or, unfortunately, when one of your favorites is about to leave.