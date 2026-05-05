7 Discontinued Krispy Kreme Donuts We Still Can't Get Over
If you love super-sweet donuts, then Krispy Kreme is the donut chain for you. Its arguably most famous donut is the Original Glazed, with its sticky, sugary coating, but that's not all Krispy Kreme offers. They sell a whole collection of different donuts, with flavors that come and go depending on collaborations, seasonal offerings, and more. That means that there are a lot of Krispy Kreme donuts that have long left the menu that we still dream about from time to time.
The following donuts are no longer available at Krispy Kreme, but we still hope they'll come back some day. From relatively basic (but absolutely solid) chocolate offerings to unexpected dessert mash-up donuts, reading about these donuts might just make you crave something sweet right now. Just keep a close eye on Krispy Kreme's menu, because you never know when a new, delicious flavor is about to drop — or, unfortunately, when one of your favorites is about to leave.
Lemon-filled donut
If you're like us, when you think of donuts, you're probably envisioning a dessert that's on the richer, heavier end of the dessert spectrum. That's generally the case, especially when it comes to Krispy Kreme's donuts, which are known for being extra sweet. But just because a donut has a lot of sweetness to it doesn't mean it can't have a light flavor profile overall. That's why the lemon-filled donut was so beloved by Krispy Kreme fans. That combo of a bold, acidic flavor with the sugary deliciousness of a classic Krispy Kreme created a delicious flavor balance.
Unfortunately, though, the lemon-filled donut can no longer be found on the menu. Multiple social media users have complained about the fact that they can't snag this delightful donut from their local Krispy Kreme locations. In fact, someone even started a change.org petition encouraging the company to "Reserve the decision to discontinue lemon filled donuts." Considering that the petition has less than 300 signatures at the time of writing, though, we're not sure there's enough momentum to bring them back.
Key lime Kreme pie donut
Who doesn't love a good dessert mash-up? That seems like exactly what Krispy Kreme was going for when it released its Key lime Kreme pie donut. It's just what it sounds like: a donut filled with both Key lime and cream fillings. The top was glazed with a sweet white icing, and it was all finished off with some graham cracker crumbles. That combo of flavors really works — there's some acidity from the lime, as well as plenty of sweetness from the cream filling. One reviewer said that this donut was less sweet than the lemon-filled one, despite it still being quite sugary overall.
Unfortunately, though, this donut was just a seasonal offering for a very short time. It made its debut in April of 2013, and it was off the menu by May. There wasn't very much time for Krispy Kreme fans to try this flavor out, but we're sure it made way for other unexpected flavors.
Chocolate glazed donut
For real chocolate lovers, there's nothing better than a delicious chocolate donut. And when it also boasts a chocolate glaze on top? It's truly a treat. But, unfortunately, Krispy Kreme's chocolate glazed donut isn't a regular on the menu. This limited time offering first became available in 2017 to celebrate the iconic 2017 solar eclipse that spanned from coast to coast in the United States. Those who didn't get a chance to try it in 2017 had another opportunity the next year: Krispy Kreme brought it back for a celebration of World Chocolate Day, again only for a limited time. And after being off of the menu for years, it made yet another reappearance in September of 2025, but only for a measly four days.
Since September 2025, this donut has been off the menu again, to the dismay of chocolate-loving Krispy Kreme fans everywhere. And although there are several other chocolate-adorned donuts on the menu, they're not quite as chocolatey as this KK legend. But who knows? It's been on and off the menu so much, we wouldn't be surprised if it made a comeback at some point.
Cake batter donut
Sure, there's plenty to love about Krispy Kreme's simpler offerings, but sometimes, you want to eat a bold, colorful donut that's going to brighten your day. That's just what the chain's cake batter donut promised. This hole-less, filled donut featured a bold yellow frosting and colorful sprinkles that immediately made it stand out against its plainer-looking counterparts. The creamy filling added an interesting texture, but it was reportedly messy to eat. A reviewer also said that it tasted somewhat artificial and very, very sweet.
Perhaps that's why it's no longer on the menu. In November of 2025, Krispy Kreme announced that it was adding a ton of new flavors to its lineup — and dropping three others in the process. The cake batter donut just happened to be one of those three. However, the company did say that they could possibly make a reappearance in the future, so if you were a fan of this sweet treat, keep your hopes up.
Caramel apple donut
Krispy Kreme often releases a series of donuts all together as part of a themed, limited-time launch, and that's exactly when the caramel apple donut made its appearance on the menu. It was all part of the chain's carnival food collection, which also included cotton candy and caramel popcorn donuts. It had a caramel apple cream filling that created a sweet and smooth texture, along with a green apple icing on top. Then came the caramel drizzle, which only added to the sweetness of the dessert. Finally, it was all finished off with bright colored sprinkles, and the whole donut was served on a pretzel stick.
Unfortunately, though, this donut didn't last on the menu for long, and it was removed from the lineup shortly after its release. You can still get a cinnamon apple donut from Krispy Kreme, but it's not the same thing at all, as it trends more toward a warmer, more spice-focused flavor profile.
Butterfinger original filled donut
As we've mentioned before, Krispy Kreme really knows how to deliver with its mash-up donuts, and its Butterfinger original filled donut is an excellent example. It was filled with cream, with both a sugary glaze and chocolate drizzle on top to mirror the flavor of the popular candy bar. According to reviews, it was quite sweet, but that's to be expected from a candy-flavored Krispy Kreme donut. There were little Butterfinger pieces sprinkled on top to add an interesting textural element to the treat, and it all came together with a distinct peanut butter flavor.
This donut came out in March of 2020, right as pandemic lockdowns were starting to take place. For a lot of people, this was a time to indulge in their favorite snacks, and this KK offering definitely fit the bill. But, unfortunately, it was billed as a limited-time offering, so it left the menu not long after its debut. You might not miss that time, but at least Butterfinger original filled donuts were there to keep us going through that world-changing event.
Chocolate peppermint bark donut
There's something about a seasonal, limited-time offering that has its appeal. Although a flavor like chocolate peppermint bark may not make for a good year-round flavor, it's exciting to try this kind of treat during the holiday season when you really want to lean into your favorite seasonal flavors. Apparently, Krispy Kreme thought so too with the release of its 2010 holiday season drop, which included a chocolate peppermint bark donut. It was a chocolate cake donut that was then dipped in chocolate for twice the decadence. Then, to finish it off, Krispy Kreme topped it with little pieces of crushed peppermint bark. That freshness of the peppermint seemed to work well with the intense richness of the chocolate, especially during the colder winter months.
But, alas, as a seasonal menu item, it was bound to leave the menu in due time. It reportedly left the menu that same December, leaving minty chocolate fans dreaming of its return. We can still hold out hope that it might come back someday, but considering how long it's been, that might just be a pipe dream at this point.