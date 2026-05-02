Not Onions, Not Cabbage: This Overlooked Veggie Deserves The 'Boil' Treatment

You have probably heard of the infamous Southern seafood boil. You may have also seen the way TikTok put a viral onion spin on it, and how seasoned buttery cabbage even became part of the trend. A foil-wrapped steam-roast rather than a full boil in liquid brings out the best in these vegetables, creating pure wonder on a plate — from flavorful caramelization and utter tenderness to spirited intensity of flavor. Once this magic finds its way to artichokes, you won't want to eat this vegetable any other way again.

Slowly but surely, artichoke boil has been making rounds on TikTok, gathering hundreds of thousands of likes on several viral posts. As with the previously trending onion boil, it starts with melted butter whisked with Old Bay seasoning, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, dried herbs, oil, and even shredded cheese if you want. Slice the tip off the artichoke and pull apart the leaves a little then pour that mixture into the vegetable, making sure it seeps into every leafy crevice. Wrapped in foil and roasted for nearly an hour, it comes out of the oven (or even the air fryer) every bit as resplendent as you'd expect. And remember, when it comes to eating your artichoke, you only suck on the soft base of each leaf, discarding the pointed tip.

Just as a seafood boil is packed with smoky, spicy flavors, artichoke boil takes on all the Old Bay coastal goodness and marries it into that sweet, earthy base. Buttery richness is also there, making each bite satisfying. Since the artichoke is roasted in foil, the steam is trapped in the packet, allowing it to tenderize to perfection.