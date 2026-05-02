Easily Expand Your Kitchen Sink Storage With This Top-Rated Amazon Dish Rack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who frequently works in a small kitchen knows how important it is to make use of every inch of space. In a larger kitchen, you may have room for sprawling countertops, countless small appliances, and storage containers. But in a small space, cluttered countertops take up valuable work space, meaning you're forced to look elsewhere for creative storage solutions.

Luckily, Amazon carries several excellent options worth adding to your cart, including the Sakugi over-the-sink kitchen drying rack. Rather than letting your drying dishes take up space on your counter, you can put all sorts of kitchen tools and gadgets — from drying knives and dishes to sponges, dish detergent, and cleaning spray — on it. It's also affordable at just under $30 at the time of publication. Perhaps the best part about it, though, is that it can be easily expanded to fit over virtually any size kitchen sink. You can also select the best size based on the number of storage baskets you need; three is the standard, but you can also buy the ultra model with six baskets for less than $45.