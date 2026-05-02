Easily Expand Your Kitchen Sink Storage With This Top-Rated Amazon Dish Rack
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Anyone who frequently works in a small kitchen knows how important it is to make use of every inch of space. In a larger kitchen, you may have room for sprawling countertops, countless small appliances, and storage containers. But in a small space, cluttered countertops take up valuable work space, meaning you're forced to look elsewhere for creative storage solutions.
Luckily, Amazon carries several excellent options worth adding to your cart, including the Sakugi over-the-sink kitchen drying rack. Rather than letting your drying dishes take up space on your counter, you can put all sorts of kitchen tools and gadgets — from drying knives and dishes to sponges, dish detergent, and cleaning spray — on it. It's also affordable at just under $30 at the time of publication. Perhaps the best part about it, though, is that it can be easily expanded to fit over virtually any size kitchen sink. You can also select the best size based on the number of storage baskets you need; three is the standard, but you can also buy the ultra model with six baskets for less than $45.
Build up, not out
This kitchen storage tool is versatile and a great value, which are two things that many customers highlight in their reviews. "I absolutely love this dish drying rack! The Sakugi rack is sturdy, well-made, and very easy to assemble. It fits perfectly over my sink and saves a lot of counter space, which makes my kitchen look much more organized," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Others report that the water drains off and into the sink, rather than down the back by the faucet, and the overall consensus is that it is easy to assemble.
One common negative critique about it, though, was that the hooks aren't sturdy enough to store mugs. If you run into this issue, you may want to look to other space-saving mug-storage techniques, including under-cabinet storage.
Besides above the sink, other potential areas for storage in your kitchen include the backs of kitchen cabinets and pantry doors and in the depths of corner cabinets (hint: Lazy Susans are your friend here). Whether you have a tiny kitchen or a full-sized one, chances are you'll be able to make use of these hacks and tools to create a more organized and clutter-free space without cutting into your work area.