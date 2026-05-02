Think Twice Before Setting Your Slow Cooker On High. Here's Why

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Slow cookers have somehow managed to stay completely relevant in a constantly evolving kitchen landscape. Want to eat healthy? Slow cooking is the answer. Busy schedule with no time to cook? Put everything in your Crock-pot and forget about it for eight hours. Tight budget? Buy cheaper meats and let your slow cooker work its magic. The slow cooker is the no-brainer solution to multiple meal problems. The only time you need to think twice is before setting your slow cooker on high heat — and that's only because using high heat misses the whole point of slow cooking.

We spoke to slow cooker expert Clare Andrews author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," about best practices, and avoiding the high setting was one of the things she mentioned. "You can totally use the high setting on a slow cooker, but it's one of those things that kind of defeats the purpose if you're not careful," Andrews told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview. "The whole idea behind slow cooking is low, gentle heat over time. That's what breaks down tougher cuts of meat, develops flavor properly, and gives you that "fall-apart" texture."

According to Andrews, there's only so much you can rush the slow cooking process, which is what anyone turning the knob to high is usually trying to do. "It's not that cooking on high ruins everything, but it does change how food cooks," she said.