Swap Your Basic Watermelon Salad For A 5-Star Appetizer That's Ready In 5 Minutes

This watermelon salsa has the vibes of fresh pico de gallo — it's zesty and light, rather than spicy and heavy. As such, you'll want to add it to recipes that could use that light boost. Not only can you serve it with sturdy pita or tortilla chips, but you can also spread it on a tasty fried fish taco to lighten up a heavy or greasy breading. It's also excellent with grilled chicken or seafood; try pairing it with shrimp or grilled salmon and watch its sweetness pair with their innately briny, fresh-from-the-sea flavor.

Another way to use this salad is on top of another salad. If your standard green salad needs a flavorful pop, try adding a scoop of watermelon salad to it (after all, it already contains some of the veggies you'd normally add to your salad anyway). You could also add it to a rice bowl, where it'll function similarly to a light pico: adding acidity, brightness, and freshness to every bite. Here, it'd pair just as well with grilled chicken as it would with fish or shrimp.