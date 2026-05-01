What It Was Like To Shop At America's First Aldi In 1976
Aldi began operating in Germany in 1913, but its first American store wouldn't open until 1976. Now with stores in 39 states, Aldi has become one of America's fastest growing grocery chains. Aldi was able to expand into the U.S. market by means of an undisclosed investment in Benner Tea Co., an Iowan grocer based in Burlington. The grocery was acquired in the 60s by Charles C. Fitzmorris Jr., who trained with Aldi higher-ups in Germany. The no-frills shopping experience required some explanation when it first began, and the concept was a kind of experiment with no intention of becoming a nationwide name.
The first store in Iowa was opened in a former Giant Food location. Inside, there weren't displays or shelving, and products were sold straight out of the cartons that arrived to the store. Shoppers were instructed to bring their own bags, and with a limited inventory — only 450 items and no refrigeration – most perishable food items were nonexistent. The only ones available were margarine, bread, onions, and potatoes, alongside shelf-stable items. This lack of choice was welcomed, however, as inflation and unemployment underlined economic difficulties for many American families, and a recent long recession made budgeting tight. Cheap groceries were appealing for those trying to get meals on the table, and when advertisements promised savings as high as 18%, Aldi made its appeal known.
A budget grocery with lasting appeal
Prices weren't printed onto each item at that first Aldi in Iowa but were displayed on signs. Sheets of paper were also handed out with detailed pricing lists, and shoppers could carry this itemized inventory throughout the store during their visits. Cashiers were said to have memorized many of the prices. Ultimately, the Iowa City store closed a year after opening, citing inefficiencies with the large space, but the store returned to the drawing board and reopened in a different location in the same area in 1985. In 2014, a replacement location opened a mile away.
Though the original store in Iowa may no longer be operating, Aldi's international appeal has endured, and plans to open 800 stores by 2028 are underway. "I grew up with Aldi in Germany, so thrilled that I have access to the same quality and care here in the US," wrote a shopper on LinkedIn. "There are many products I miss that can't be sourced in the US. German Week, however, is always marked on the calendar."