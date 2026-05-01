What It Was Like To Shop At America's First Aldi In 1976

Aldi began operating in Germany in 1913, but its first American store wouldn't open until 1976. Now with stores in 39 states, Aldi has become one of America's fastest growing grocery chains. Aldi was able to expand into the U.S. market by means of an undisclosed investment in Benner Tea Co., an Iowan grocer based in Burlington. The grocery was acquired in the 60s by Charles C. Fitzmorris Jr., who trained with Aldi higher-ups in Germany. The no-frills shopping experience required some explanation when it first began, and the concept was a kind of experiment with no intention of becoming a nationwide name.

The first store in Iowa was opened in a former Giant Food location. Inside, there weren't displays or shelving, and products were sold straight out of the cartons that arrived to the store. Shoppers were instructed to bring their own bags, and with a limited inventory — only 450 items and no refrigeration – most perishable food items were nonexistent. The only ones available were margarine, bread, onions, and potatoes, alongside shelf-stable items. This lack of choice was welcomed, however, as inflation and unemployment underlined economic difficulties for many American families, and a recent long recession made budgeting tight. Cheap groceries were appealing for those trying to get meals on the table, and when advertisements promised savings as high as 18%, Aldi made its appeal known.