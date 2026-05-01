This Simple Slow Cooker Trick Speeds Things Up Without Losing That Fall-Apart Tenderness
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Slow cookers are popular for a number of reasons. The first is that they're incredibly easy to use. The second is that they're pretty foolproof, and there isn't too much cleanup involved either. However, perhaps most importantly, slow cookers can create some of the most tender, fall-off-the-bone pieces of meat you'll find, such as these 3-ingredient crockpot ribs or this drool-worthy harissa honey garlic chicken. But for those kinds of results, you usually have to wait quite some time — unless you take advantage of one easy trick.
We spoke to Clare Andrews, slow cooker expert and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," who shared that adding boiling water can move along the whole process much quicker. This trick essentially bypasses the "warm up" phase, speeding up the whole cooking process. "Normally, a slow cooker takes a while to climb up to temperature," she reveals. "If you start with cold liquid, you can easily lose the first 30 to 60 minutes just getting heat into the pot."
Beginning with any cold ingredients at all can stretch out the whole process, and water is no exception. Using hot water instead of cold can not only save you up to an hour in the kitchen, but it also works a lot better for tender meats than cranking up the heat to high. "By adding boiling water, you're basically jump-starting the process so the cooker gets into its working range much faster," Andrews adds.
How to pre-heat a slow cooker
According to Andrews, if your recipe already calls for a lot of liquid, you can just use boiling water instead of cold water. Feel free to add stock cubes for flavor or any seasonings you like. If you don't need extra liquid, fill the slow cooker with the hot water to pre-heat and pour it out once it's ready. The water won't speed up the cooking process much beyond this initial phase, but shaving off even a half hour can make all the difference when you're prepping a weeknight meal.
Of course, Andrews warns that you still need to give your slow cooker recipes, such as slow cooker al pastor and slow cooker pot roast, the time they deserve. "I wouldn't rely on it as a go-to trick, because while it speeds up the start, it doesn't replace what time does in slow cooking," she clarifies. "You're not magically turning a low, eight-hour cook into a proper four-hour one, you're just shaving off a bit of the ramp-up time.
Additionally, make sure that you're not adding boiling water to the base of a slow cooker that's especially cold — if it has been in the refrigerator, for instance. Otherwise, you run the risk of thermal shock, which can cause cracks in the stoneware. Whatever slow cooker recipe you try on for size next, just remember to follow Andrews' advice and give your appliance the love it deserves.