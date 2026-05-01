This Simple Slow Cooker Trick Speeds Things Up Without Losing That Fall-Apart Tenderness

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Slow cookers are popular for a number of reasons. The first is that they're incredibly easy to use. The second is that they're pretty foolproof, and there isn't too much cleanup involved either. However, perhaps most importantly, slow cookers can create some of the most tender, fall-off-the-bone pieces of meat you'll find, such as these 3-ingredient crockpot ribs or this drool-worthy harissa honey garlic chicken. But for those kinds of results, you usually have to wait quite some time — unless you take advantage of one easy trick.

We spoke to Clare Andrews, slow cooker expert and author of "The Ultimate Slow Cooker Cookbook," who shared that adding boiling water can move along the whole process much quicker. This trick essentially bypasses the "warm up" phase, speeding up the whole cooking process. "Normally, a slow cooker takes a while to climb up to temperature," she reveals. "If you start with cold liquid, you can easily lose the first 30 to 60 minutes just getting heat into the pot."

Beginning with any cold ingredients at all can stretch out the whole process, and water is no exception. Using hot water instead of cold can not only save you up to an hour in the kitchen, but it also works a lot better for tender meats than cranking up the heat to high. "By adding boiling water, you're basically jump-starting the process so the cooker gets into its working range much faster," Andrews adds.