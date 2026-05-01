The Major Differences Between McDonald's And In-N-Out's Beef

For two chains that produce such similar products, there is a major difference in the image most have of the beef sold at McDonald's and In-N-Out Burger. McDonald's is known as an international corporate chain, while In-N-Out is the beloved, family-owned regional staple. However, despite public perception, the difference in the kind of beef both chains use isn't that huge. In reality, it comes down to how it's handled rather than how it's produced.

It's important to note that both chains use 100% real ground beef with no fillers, additives, or preservatives. Over the years, both In-N-Out and McDonald's have also made attempts to reduce the use of antibiotics in their beef. However, as of 2026, McDonald's has not completely eliminated them, nor has In-N-Out been completely transparent about its progress. As for the beef itself, In-N-Out touts its use of 100% ground chuck, while McDonald's uses a mix of lean and fatty cuts of beef ground from the chuck and round, as well as sirloin.

Of course, McDonald's lower quality reputation was not entirely undeserved. The chain used to supplement its ground beef with vague "beef trimmings," but it ended that practice in 2011 as part of an ongoing effort to improve the reputation of its food. Meanwhile, In-N-Out has been committed to 100% real ground beef patties from the very beginning. That commitment to the highest quality extends to the biggest difference between In-N-Out and McDonalds, as the former is famous for only using fresh, never frozen beef. McDonald's, instead, uses flash-frozen beef patties, with the exception of the Quarter Pounder, which is made fresh to order.