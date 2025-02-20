Ground Sirloin Vs Round: The Difference Between Ground Beef Types

Ground beef doesn't seem like a thing you should have to think too hard about, but at the supermarket, you might be seeing different labels like ground round and ground sirloin. The confusion starts because ground beef is a very general term, and products labeled that way can be made with trimmings from different parts of the cow in the same product. This is actually a perfectly good way to do it, as it allows butchers to limit waste and get a mix of characteristics from different cuts of beef all in one. But demands for a wider range of options, and clarity as to what people are eating, have led to more ground beef on the shelf made from single cuts of beef. Ground chuck is used often, and ground sirloin and round are the other names you'll likely see.

Advertisement

While ground beef from sirloin and round may not be quite as different as steaks or roasts from different cuts, they aren't the same. The most important quality is one you see labeled on most ground beef mixtures: The fat ratio. Those are numbers like 80/20 or 90/10, where the first half is the amount of meat and the second is fat, meaning higher ratios are leaner. Beef from different sections of the cow can also have a more robust beefy flavor. Those differences mean that as similar as ground beef varieties can seem, ground sirloin and round aren't always best used for the same recipes.