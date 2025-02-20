Ground Sirloin Vs Round: The Difference Between Ground Beef Types
Ground beef doesn't seem like a thing you should have to think too hard about, but at the supermarket, you might be seeing different labels like ground round and ground sirloin. The confusion starts because ground beef is a very general term, and products labeled that way can be made with trimmings from different parts of the cow in the same product. This is actually a perfectly good way to do it, as it allows butchers to limit waste and get a mix of characteristics from different cuts of beef all in one. But demands for a wider range of options, and clarity as to what people are eating, have led to more ground beef on the shelf made from single cuts of beef. Ground chuck is used often, and ground sirloin and round are the other names you'll likely see.
While ground beef from sirloin and round may not be quite as different as steaks or roasts from different cuts, they aren't the same. The most important quality is one you see labeled on most ground beef mixtures: The fat ratio. Those are numbers like 80/20 or 90/10, where the first half is the amount of meat and the second is fat, meaning higher ratios are leaner. Beef from different sections of the cow can also have a more robust beefy flavor. Those differences mean that as similar as ground beef varieties can seem, ground sirloin and round aren't always best used for the same recipes.
What is ground sirloin?
The different types of ground beef are named after the area of the cow where the meat comes from, which are known as beef primal cuts. These large primal cuts, which include areas like the chuck, round, and loin, are broken down into more specific steaks and roasts but generally share similar characteristics. Sirloin is part of the loin primal, an area near the back of the cow between the ribs and the rump. Beef from the sirloin can be relatively tender but is also very lean. Unfortunately for ground sirloin, the tender aspect doesn't matter much, and it's the lack of fat that stands out. Because ground sirloin comes from an area that produces sought-after steaks, it also tends to be more expensive.
Ground sirloin will usually end up with a 90/10 fat ratio, making it the leanest ground beef you can buy. Sirloin has a nice, strong beefy flavor, and it is considered a "healthy" choice for its lack of fat, but its leanness means it won't' be very rich, and it isn't the ideal ratio for burgers or high-heat cooking, because the beef will dry out. Instead, ground sirloin should be used in recipes that will add extra moisture, and you need the beef mostly for flavor. This means stews and chili, or saucy, baked dishes like casseroles. It's also a good choice for pasta sauce, as long as the recipe isn't relying on the beef fat for flavor.
What is ground round?
Ground round is beef ground from different cuts of the round primal. The round is the rear area of the cow, above the back legs. This section gets a lot of work because it's holding up so much weight, and that makes beef from the round some of the toughest. Most round cuts are also very lean, much like sirloin. It also has a lot of muscles and connective tissue. This is a spot where grinding the meat is actually to its benefit, as ground round won't have the issues with toughness that steaks and roasts do. And because round is a less desirable cut, it's also one of the most affordable cuts of beef you can buy.
While ground round is also a lean type like sirloin, it usually has a little more fat and will be labeled 85/15. This is lean enough that ground round isn't ideal for burgers, although it will be okay if you don't overcook it. But it's enough extra far that round is a little more versatile than sirloin and has enough fat to keep dishes like meatloaf and meatballs juicy. It's also a good choice for cooked ground beef that doesn't have to hold itself together, like taco meat. It's up to you whether you prefer the lack of fat in ground sirloin or the improved versatility of ground round — just know that an extra 5% of fat will make more of a difference than you think.