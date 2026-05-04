Give Burgers Refined Flavor With A Simple 3-Ingredient Combination

With so many drool-worthy burger recipes out there, the choices of different ingredients and mix-ins might seem overwhelming. Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue or preparing patties in a pan on the stovetop, you can make a refined batch of burgers using only a few simple ingredients. The combination of olive oil, fresh thyme leaves, and Dijon mustard will transform basic burgers into a feast for the senses.

This trio of ingredients is particularly effective as each one addresses a necessary element to building the ideal taste and texture of your burgers. The olive oil provides a healthy and flavorful addition of fat to lean ground beef, allowing the patties to remain juicy during your preferred cooking process. Fresh thyme gives an earthy and green herbal counter to the richness of the red meat. Finally, the zing of a potent Dijon mustard creates greater complexity and depth of flavor for the burgers, while the acidity helps to tenderize the beef.

For 2 pounds of 80/20 ground beef, use approximately 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 teaspoon of chopped thyme leaves, and 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard. Include these ingredients when mixing up the meat and before forming into patties. Allow the patties to sit while you warm the grill, as working with room temperature meat will promote more even cooking. Then, let your burgers rest after cooking, and get to work dressing and serving them any way you please, keeping in mind the ingredients already included in the mix.