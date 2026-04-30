'I Can't Buy Any Other Kind' — The 2-Pound Pack Of Dry Cured Bacon Costco Shoppers Can't Leave The Store Without

There might be the odd disagreement over how much fat is too much fat, or how thin or thick the slices should be, but bacon lovers typically live by the philosophy that all bacon is good bacon. There's one product on the Costco aisles that's suddenly making all other bacon look mediocre in comparison, though, if the reviews online are to be believed. Shoppers on Reddit have discovered Fletcher's hickory smoked, dry cured bacon and they just can't get enough of it.

"I can't buy any other kind — this stuff is SO good," one Redditor gushed about the 2-pound pack, which another poster described as being "more buttery" than the thick-cut bacon that can be found elsewhere on Costco's aisles. A third user admitted that they had actually switched from the Kirkland brand to Fletcher's dry cured bacon. "I don't think I am going back. It's a bit more but worth it," they reasoned. As a quick but relevant aside, we tried every Kirkland Signature bacon, and a couple of them really hit the spot, so Fletcher's had a reasonably high bar to beat.

Fletcher's manufactures their dry cured bacon by rubbing the pork belly in their special spice blend and then curing the meat in its own natural juices. The pork is then smoked using natural hickory wood chips. According to the Fletcher's website, "It tastes the way bacon used to taste — and the way it should." Many fans online would wholeheartedly concur with that assessment.