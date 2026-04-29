'The World's Worst' — This Kroger-Brand Meat Turns Off Customers In Droves

Rifling through Kroger's frozen aisle, you will either find some true hidden gems or just end up with a few packages of dinnertime disappointment. If you happen to come across the brand's mild Italian-style pork meatballs, it's likely the second category. Capturing the essence of this beloved dish is not always easy, especially when it's frozen food we're talking about. In the case of Kroger's Italian pork meatballs, it appears to be downright impossible.

From the description alone, Kroger's mild Italian-style pork meatballs sound enticing enough. The brand claims to use 100% premium pork (with no artificial flavors or MSG), along with water, corn syrup, and a small amount of salt, sodium lactate, spices, natural flavorings, corn oil, and anti-caking agents. Already, you're probably expecting that classic pork taste, with a savory richness and a sweet undertone. Alas, that's not what previous customers got.

With a rating of only three out of five stars on Kroger's official product page, the reviews for these frozen pork meatballs aren't exactly glowing. One comment deems it "hardly authentic," most noticeable with a lack of breadcrumbs, onions, and other traditional Italian meatball ingredients. This also means the texture is extremely underwhelming, not to mention "rubbery," "sticky," "mushy," and littered with gristle, according to many other customers. Flavor-wise, these meatballs don't fare much better. The primary criticism is that they are too greasy and fatty without any actual meaty flavors. "They didn't even taste like real meat", one comment exclaims. Spiciness is another issue, overpowering to the point of being inedible for many customers.