Take This Classic Ground Beef Sandwich Up A Level By Using A Splash Of Coke

As it's richer than the regular ground beef filling, a soft bun will likely collapse and turn into a soggy mess within just a few minutes of you spreading the saucy filling on it. That's why this version's best served with a toasted bun. Place the bun onto the skillet and heat until the bread turns golden — the crisped-up bun has a slight nuttiness that adds to the overall flavor and mouthfeel, too.

Once you've got the technique down, cola's sweetness is a canvas for other flavors. Curry powder or cumin adds warmth. Soy sauce brings umami. Gochujang or smoked paprika brings heat — and that barbecue quality you're after. But really, you can add whatever topping or garnishing that suits your fancy, such as roasted peppers or grated cheese. It's not at all picky.

You can assemble the entire thing in under an hour, so if you love sloppy Joes for their convenience and speed as the go-to for everything from wholesome breakfasts to fast lunches and easy weeknight dinners — rest assured you won't lose either with this trick.