Want The Cheapest Pint Of Guinness In America? Here's The State That Serves It

American drinkers of creamy Guinness may be hit with higher prices for a pint depending on where they are ordering. According to FinanceBuzz, a creamy pint averages $7.89 in the United States, the highest average ever recorded. With around 950,000 pints put back each day, Americans are spending some serious money on the stuff. Whereas some states will run up tabs closer to $10, more affordable orders can be found throughout the nation. The cheapest pint to be found is poured in West Virginia, where a smooth drink will cost $6.15 on average. Conversely, a Guinness will take the most out of your wallet in California, where pints clock in at an all-states high price of $9.75.

Weighing out whether to pack down several of these iconic stouts during a night out can become an increasingly blurry decision, as a pint of Guinness is not a standardized order across bars. Though the beer may be the same, the price a bar places on an order can vary according to local costs. West Virginia's cheap price isn't any sort of indication of what you'll be sipping or how the beer is poured, it simply reflects a place in which overhead charges run a bit lower, ultimately resulting in more savings for your happy hour visits.