Reviewers Say This Is Where To Find Florida's Hands-Down Best Milkshake
You probably already know that letting high quality ice cream soften a little before adding it your milkshake mix is a key step to for velvety smooth shake every single time. Given that this little trick never fails to deliver, it should come as no surprise that Florida's best milkshake according to reviewers is sold at a local ice cream chain — Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Kelly Seidl and her husband started selling ice cream at farmers markets just over a decade ago. Today, not only do they have over 50 locations, they've got a vocal local fanbase that recommends not just their ice creams, but also their milkshakes.
Kelly's was our Florida pick when we put together a list of the best milkshake in every U.S. state. "No mass-produced ice cream can be found at Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream ... and given that the ice cream has won several awards, we have no doubt that you'll be able to taste the difference in your milkshake," we wrote.
One fan went so far as to include a cute, friendly "warning" on their Yelp review. "Kelly's is one of my favorite go to ice cream spots in Orlando," they posted, adding that their favorite flavors were Oreo-dough, Peanut Butter Brownie, and Banana Pudding. The Banana Pudding recommendation is the one that comes with this little note: "try [it] as a shake ... and it may spoil all other shakes."
Fan favorite flavors
They may not be as out there as these 18 uncommon ice cream flavors from across the U.S., but Kelly's thrives on getting creative with their combinations. O-Dough, for example, uses white chocolate ice cream with Oreo and cookie dough. Cookie Monster combines blue velvet cake batter ice cream with cookies. Their Chocolate PB Brownie flavor has Ghirardelli's triple chocolate chip brownies and Reese's peanut butter sauce folded into chocolate ice cream. And customers can choose to have any of these as a milkshake.
The Blondie and the Tiramisu are favorites going by comments online. The Blondie combines white chocolate ice cream with Golden Oreo cookies, bits of Heath candy, and white chocolate chips. One fan on Yelp called this "the best shake flavor ever invented." The Tiramisu shake struck an emotional chord with another. "The ice cream milkshake was made with love and TLC! The ice cream shop reminded me of when I was a kid ordering my first ice cream," they wrote. The happiest review we found was from a patron who sampled a Vegan option. "Vegan milkshake — need I say more! They have multiple non-dairy options that are actually fun and flavorful. I got the chocolate chunk non-dairy ice cream as a shake with oat milk! It was smooth and delicious," they posted.