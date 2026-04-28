Reviewers Say This Is Where To Find Florida's Hands-Down Best Milkshake

You probably already know that letting high quality ice cream soften a little before adding it your milkshake mix is a key step to for velvety smooth shake every single time. Given that this little trick never fails to deliver, it should come as no surprise that Florida's best milkshake according to reviewers is sold at a local ice cream chain — Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream. Kelly Seidl and her husband started selling ice cream at farmers markets just over a decade ago. Today, not only do they have over 50 locations, they've got a vocal local fanbase that recommends not just their ice creams, but also their milkshakes.

Kelly's was our Florida pick when we put together a list of the best milkshake in every U.S. state. "No mass-produced ice cream can be found at Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream ... and given that the ice cream has won several awards, we have no doubt that you'll be able to taste the difference in your milkshake," we wrote.

One fan went so far as to include a cute, friendly "warning" on their Yelp review. "Kelly's is one of my favorite go to ice cream spots in Orlando," they posted, adding that their favorite flavors were Oreo-dough, Peanut Butter Brownie, and Banana Pudding. The Banana Pudding recommendation is the one that comes with this little note: "try [it] as a shake ... and it may spoil all other shakes."