This Is Officially The Worst Starburst Flavor (Sorry To Its Fans)

Starburst candies have won a lot of fans since they were first introduced in 1960 as Opal Fruits in the United Kingdom. By the time the candy migrated to the United States in 1967, the name had changed to Starburst. The originals were strawberry, lemon, lime, and orange, but in the U.S., lime was swapped for cherry around 1980. Since then, many more flavors have joined the Starburst ranks. Everything from Berries and Creme to Fiery Watermelon has been made, but among current flavors, lemon earned the bottom spot in our ranking.

If you're a fan of lemon Starburst, don't take it personally. There always has to be a best and a worst of something if there are different flavors, right? When Tasting Table ranked 10 Starburst flavors, lemon couldn't struggle its way out of last place.

Our taste tester was admittedly not a big fan of lemon candy to begin with, but maybe they just need to try this homemade lemon rock candy recipe. They said yellow Starbursts are "neither enjoyable to eat nor do they even taste a whole lot like lemon." If your lemon candy doesn't taste like lemon, that's an issue. "They more so have this fake citrusy flavor that's packed with a little too much sweetness, resulting in a half-hearted attempt at trying (and failing) to make a lemon candy taste good."