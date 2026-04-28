This Is Officially The Worst Starburst Flavor (Sorry To Its Fans)
Starburst candies have won a lot of fans since they were first introduced in 1960 as Opal Fruits in the United Kingdom. By the time the candy migrated to the United States in 1967, the name had changed to Starburst. The originals were strawberry, lemon, lime, and orange, but in the U.S., lime was swapped for cherry around 1980. Since then, many more flavors have joined the Starburst ranks. Everything from Berries and Creme to Fiery Watermelon has been made, but among current flavors, lemon earned the bottom spot in our ranking.
If you're a fan of lemon Starburst, don't take it personally. There always has to be a best and a worst of something if there are different flavors, right? When Tasting Table ranked 10 Starburst flavors, lemon couldn't struggle its way out of last place.
Our taste tester was admittedly not a big fan of lemon candy to begin with, but maybe they just need to try this homemade lemon rock candy recipe. They said yellow Starbursts are "neither enjoyable to eat nor do they even taste a whole lot like lemon." If your lemon candy doesn't taste like lemon, that's an issue. "They more so have this fake citrusy flavor that's packed with a little too much sweetness, resulting in a half-hearted attempt at trying (and failing) to make a lemon candy taste good."
Yellow Starburst is a real lemon
Lemon Starburst gets a lot of hate online. TikToker yashixv asked strangers what their least favorite candy was, and the first answer was yellow Starburst. He then had a different stranger try one, and they rated it three out of 10. TikToker Scott Frenzel took a more esoteric approach, describing them as tasting as if "someone described what a Lemonhead tastes like to an alien and they tried to recreate it." In a Reddit thread called "Yellow Starburst is worst Starburst", one Redditor put it pretty succinctly by saying, "I hate lemon."
Arguably, the worst thing we can say about yellow Starburst is that it found its way into meme culture. "Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst" is a quote you can find all over the internet, and the meaning is basically "don't let people treat you like garbage." The candy can't get a much worse reputation than that.
"If this flavor were to be part of the Sours pack and actually be sour, then I could see it faring better than it does," we said in the review, offering potential redemption for yellow. Unfortunately, Sour flavors currently only include strawberry, green apple, blue raspberry, and watermelon. Maybe lemon seems too on the nose.
If you're a fan of yellow Starburst and all of this hate has you down, fear not. At least one Redditor started a thread called "My favorite Starburst flavor is yellow." It may not be the best Starburst flavor (strawberry), but there are still a few lemon lovers out there.