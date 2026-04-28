The Best Type Of Vinegar For Making Pickled Onions
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From salads and sandwiches to soups and stews, pickled onions are a tangy treat that you can use to accent a variety of different dishes. Making pickled onions at home couldn't be easier, as long as you start with the right ingredients. That's why we spoke with Holly Capelle, author of "Preserving the Seasons," who shared with us the most important ingredient. "For best flavor, select a quality vinegar with a 5% or higher acidity," she reveals, "one without additives like artificial sweeteners and sugar."
Acidity is key both for proper flavor and preservation. A vinegar below 5% acidity will risk microbial growth and result in your batch of pickled onions spoiling. Check the label to ensure the type of vinegar you've chosen to use is acidic enough without being too strong. For example, vinegars over 10% are typically intended for cleaning and would be an unappetizing and unsafe choice for your pickling unless heavily diluted.
The types of onions and vinegar you use will also have an effect on the tastes and textures present in your pickling. "Both apple cider vinegar and white vinegar complement onions well," Capelle says. "Experiment with different vinegar and onion varieties to create and find your favorite flavor profile." This gives further credence to the idea of switching up your vinegars and citrus for the tastiest pickled onions.
Tips for making and using pickled onions
Whether you're quick pickling onions in about a half hour or canning and extending the pickling process over the course of several weeks, choosing the right level of acidity for your vinegar and a style that will suit your onions is of the utmost importance. If you desire, skip the sweeteners and make a tarter variety of sugar-free pickled red onions. Get creative with your combinations and applications.
Pickled onions are the best for livening up a sandwich with a bit of a tangy crunch. The punch of acidity will act as an effective counter to rich fillings including pastrami and corned beef. Homemade pickled onions are also a great addition to Mediterranean protein bowls with hummus, shawarma, greens, and grains.
Being conscientious with your choice of vinegar will make the most of your pickled onions. For example, apple cider vinegar is an ideal choice for making pickled red onions. You can also add hot peppers or other herbs and spices for a bolder overall flavor. A simple and versatile condiment, homemade pickled onions will be your new favorite mealtime staple.